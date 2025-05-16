‘F**k this place’: Shane Lowry enraged by unfortunate lie at PGA Championship

It is the kind of leaderboard where your eye keeps drifting down the first page, looking for a winner. Turn the page. Still looking. Jhonattan Vegas, the surprise first round leader at the US PGA, consolidated his position, despite a clumsy double-bogey at the treacherous 18th, but the chasing pack is full of players who have very little experience at this altitude.

The scoring conditions were better overall in round two, and the course was a little drier than it had been on Thursday, but there were still some mudballs and some soggy patches at Quail Hollow. Shane Lowry ran foul of a desperate lie with his tee shot on the eighth hole, where at least a third of his ball seemed to be embedded in the turf. When he looked for a ruling, though, he was refused relief.

Lowry was just 57 yards from the green but, unsurprisingly, he made a poor contact with the ball, and it crash-landed in a greenside bunker. In a fit of rage, Lowry shouted “F**k this place,” and hammered the spot where his ball had been buried. On Thursday, Lowry was one of the players who thought that preferred lies should have been in play.

Lowry’s frustration would have been exacerbated by his perilous position in the tournament, dicing with the cut line. He had started the day at two over par, but he birdied the first and he had just come off a birdie on the seventh when the events of the eighth interrupted his momentum.

Rory McIlroy, Padraig Harrington and Séamus Power were in the same fight and, of those, only McIlroy had gained ground in the early holes. There was a marked improvement off the tee from the Masters champion and he one-putted four of the opening five holes. By the ninth, he had recovered the three shots he lost to par in the first round.

On his debut in the tournament, and in just his third appearance in a Major, Tom McKibbin had no such worries about cut. He followed a first round 71 with a bogey-free 70 in round two, navigating the perils of Quail Hollow with remarkable composure. It only looked easy.

“I’m as calm as I can be,” he said. “It’s very daunting and very uncomfortable out there sometimes. One bad swing, one bad shot and you can easily make a double. You’re on the edge of your seat over every shot and praying you get a good one.

“There’s always trouble waiting around on any hole,” said McKibbin. “Every shot out here is very hard, especially into the greens. That’s a little bit nerve-racking but I feel like I like this type of golf. I find it hard to make a lot of birdies most weeks so on weeks when you don’t have to make as many, or it’s a little bit tougher, I quite like it.”

Max Homa’s stunning 64 was the best score of the day and one of the heartening stories of the week. For the last 12 months his game had been in free-fall. After he finished tied third at the 2024 Masters, he climbed to number nine in the world rankings but by the time he returned to Augusta this year he had plummeted to 81st.

“It’s hard to care this much about something and not get anything out of it,” he said after he missed the cut at the Players Championship. “It’s like you’re in a very toxic relationship. I might be the toxic one, but it’s still toxic.”

Homa’s long-term caddie and lifelong friend, Joe Greiner, ended their professional relationship, out of the blue, and in the space of a few weeks. Homa changed his coach, his clubs, even his golf wear, desperately searching for something that might spark his game.

“It’s been difficult because I felt like I was so broken,” said Homa. “There’s been weeks on the road and at home where it’s felt so poor. I’ve hit a lot of golf balls in the last seven months – like an absurd amount of golf balls. I’ve kind of realised that, as bad as it’s been, I’m quite good at golf.”

Homa will be in the top five heading in the weekend. The winner could be anywhere.