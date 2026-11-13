Mauricio Pochettino confirmed as new Manchester United head coach

Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as Manchester United’s new head coach following Michael Carrick’s sacking on Thursday.

Pochettino will guide the US through a pair of Concacaf Nations League matches against Haiti on Saturday and Tuesday before travelling to Manchester. His first game in charged of United will be away to Liverpool on November 22nd.

The former Chelsea, Tottenham and Southampton manager has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal to replace Carrick, who was sacked after leading United to their worst start to a season in four decades. United have won one of their past 11 games and are in the relegation zone of the Premier League.

Pochettino signed a new four-year contract with US Soccer in August, an expansive deal that offered the Argentinian greater control over youth development and the overall direction of the men’s programme. To secure his services, United have paid the US federation about $10 million (€9 million), with an additional fee paid to secure the services of Pochettino’s long-time assistants.

United’s players who are not away on international duty were told on Thursday they did not need to return to training until next week. With the second of the US’s two games against Haiti finishing in the early hours of Wednesday, Pochettino’s first day with United is expected to be Thursday.

“The opportunity to represent the USA crest was one of the greatest honours of my career,” Pochettino said in a statement issued on Friday. “We are so grateful to the players for their commitment, to the fans for their belief, and to the federation for always supporting our staff and creating the opportunities to impact the culture of soccer in this great country.

“There is tremendous talent in the US player pool from the youth teams through to the senior team, and it’s one of the reasons we have so much belief for the future of US Soccer. You will always have a special place in our hearts, and we will be supporting the teams whenever they step on the field.”

Pochettino was hired by US Soccer in September 2024, brought on to steer the US through their first home World Cup in 32 years, guiding the team to the last 16.

He earned praise for their impressive performances in the group stages, including a 4-1 dismantling of Paraguay. However, their campaign was then marred by the handling of the red-card controversy surrounding US forward Folarin Balogun, and they ultimately lost 4-1 to Belgium in the last 16.

Among the early matters Pochettino must tend to following his arrival in Manchester is the future of captain Bruno Fernandes. The midfielder has rejected a second offer of a new contract, but the club are confident an agreement will be reached.

The 32-year-old’s deal runs until the end of the season, but United have the option to trigger a further year which would stop him from speaking to other clubs in January.