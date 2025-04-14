Defeated Bryson DeChambeau says Rory McIlroy ‘did not talk to him once all day’ in Masters final round

Bryson DeChambeau of the United States and Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland wait on the 10th hole at the Masters. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

It was expected to be a final round showdown between Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau in the final round of the Masters, but after a disappointing final round by the American, Justin Rose ended up being McIlroy’s biggest rival.

The Northern Irishman then beat Rose in a playoff to win first Green Jacket and complete the career Grand Slam. DeChambeau shot a disappointing round of 75 to finish tied fifth.

The American had famously beaten McIlroy by one shot at last year’s US Open at Oakmont, but McIlroy came out on top at Augusta.

Atmosphere between the two during the round was tense, and when asked by reporters if he spoke to McIlroy and how he was doing, DeChambeau said McIlroy “did not talk to me once all day”.

When asked if he tried to initiate conversation with McIlroy at all, DeChambeau said “he wouldn’t talk to me”.

DeChambeau said he almost wanted to cry for McIlroy after his cardinal error at 13, putting the ball into the water with a wedge at the par 5 en route to double bogey.

“I wanted to cry for him,” he said. “I mean, as a professional, you just know to hit it in the middle of the green, and I can’t believe he went for it, or must have just flared it.

“But I’ve hit bad shots in my career, too, and it happens. When you’re trying to win a major championship, especially out here, Sunday of Augusta, the Masters, you have to just do it and get the job done and do it right. There were times where it looked like he had full control and at times where it’s like, what’s going on. Kind of looked like one of my rounds, actually.”