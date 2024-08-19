Hideki Matsuyama stages late comeback to win FedEx St Jude Championship

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama takes a selfie with the trophy after winning the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. Photograph: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama staged a late fightback after an alarming wobble to claim a two-shot victory on an eventful final day at the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Matsuyama, who took a five-stroke lead into the fourth round at TPC Southwind, looked as though he might throw the title away when, having picked up two birdies as he left the 11th green at 19 under par, he surrendered four shots in as many holes.

Officials spoke to the 32-year-old about a potential infringement over replacing a pitch mark on the green on an earlier hole as the Japanese golfer headed to the 12th tee.

It clearly affected him as he bogeyed that hole before dropping another at the par-three 14th after finding water with his tee shot, and he then double-bogeyed the 15th to relinquish the lead.

Viktor Hovlund edged into the lead on 16 under par, but dropped a shot at the 17th to go level with Open champion Xander Schauffele, who had carded a blemish-free 63.

But Matsuyama responded with birdies at each of the last two holes to ease himself back to 17 under.

He told reporters following his victory: “I’m especially happy to be able to win one of the FedEx playoff series tournaments.

“I’ve tried hard for 10 years and it’s a great feeling of satisfaction to finally be able to have done it.”

World number one Scottie Scheffler was a further shot behind in fourth and fellow American Nick Dunlap, who started the day as Matsuyama’s closest, yet still distant, challenger, finished in a tie for fifth with compatriot Sam Burns on 13 under.

In the process, Dunlap secured his place in the FedEx top 50 and next week’s BMW Championship in Colorado.

Séamus Power’s bid to make it on to the top 50 fell short as he finished 56th on the rankings after a closing three-under 67 left him on 10 under and in a share for 10th position.

Rory McIlroy carded a second successive 74 to finish nine over par for the tournament, but sits in fifth place in the rankings and will be joined at Castle Pines by Shane Lowry, who closed with a one-over 71 to end his week on one under.

On the Champions Tour, Darren Clarke closed with a five-under 65 to finish in a tie for third position on 14 under, three shots behind US winner Ken Tanigawa at the Rogers Charity Classic in Canada.

Pádraig Harrington failed to fire in his final round an Canyon Meadows in Calgary, carding a level-par 70 to finish in a share of seventh position on 11 under.