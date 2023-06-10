Rory McIlroy makes charge as he ties lead at Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy shot a superb bogey-free 66 at the Canadian Open on Saturday to take a share of the lead as he looks to make it a hat-trick of titles.

The world number three was in fine fettle at Oakdale GC in Toronto, with six birdies as his putter got hot in the third round.

McIlroy ranks number one in putting this week, a big upturn in fortunes with the flatstick, and holed birdie putts from 14, 17 and 22 and 29 feet en course to his 65 and 12 under for the tournament.

He was disappointed, however, to three-putt the last and miss a birdie putt from five feet. Nevertheless, he leaves himself in prime position to defend the title he won last year.

READ MORE

When he reached the clubhouse, he was in a four-way tie for the lead, which included England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who shot an impressive 64 for 12 under, alongside CT Pan, who was yet to finish his round, and Mark Hubbard. The group a shot behind included Justin Rose at 11 under.