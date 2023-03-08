The Players: Lowdown on the PGA Tour’s flagship event at TPC Sawgrass

A flag blows in the breeze during a practice round prior to The Pplayers Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The Players

Purse: €23.4 million (€4.2m to the winner)

Where: Ponte Vedra, Florida, USA

The course: TPC Sawgrass – 7,256 yards, par 72 – is a so-called “stadium course” which features a large amount of purpose-built mounding around the layout to facilitate spectator viewing. Designed by Pete Dye with input from his wife Alice in the creation of the famed 17th hole island green, the design philosophy includes deep bunkering and small greens, while Dye’s clever tracking around the former swamp encourages players to work the ball both ways off the tee.

It has traditionally made for a stern examination and past winners include both long-hitters and also those more inclined to strategically navigate a way around the course. The signature hole is the par-three 17th but it is part of a very strong closing stretch that also includes the risk-reward par-five 16th which has water down the right and in play around the green, while the par-four 18th has a crescent fairway that works its away along a lake which has water in play all the way up the left-hand side.

The field: There is no defending champion as Cameron Smith is one of the LIV Golf players not allowed to tee up. There are 43 of the world’s top-50 in the field and 49 of the top-50 from thee FedEx Cup standings in the PGA Tour’s flagship event, which has seen an increase in purse from €18 million a year ago to €23m for this latest edition.

Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy – the one-two-three in the world rankings – headline the strong field with any one of the trio set to leave Sawgrass on Sunday evening as world number one depending on a large number of scenarios. Some 30 players are making their debuts in the championship, among them Australian Min Woo Lee who earned a late spot via the top-50 in the world rankings on last Monday’s cut-off.

Playoff holes (if required): Three hole aggregate: (16-17-18), then sudden death 17-18-16.

Quote-Unquote: “The first thing that pops to mind is the old trophy because I still have the old crystal memory, right? To me, that’s still The Players Championship trophy for some reason. I don’t know why” – a nostalgic world number one Jon Rahm on the old Waterford Crystal trophy that was previously awarded to the winner. A new trophy – including a mix of silver and gold – was unveiled in 2019.

Irish in the field: McIlroy is in the standout group with Rahm and Scheffler (off the 10th tee at 12.56pm Irish time); Shane Lowry is grouped with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland (off the first at 5.34pm Irish time); Séamus Power, currently fifth in the FedEx Cup standings, is grouped with Chris Kirk and Keegan Bradley (off the first at 6.18pm Irish time).

Betting: No surprise that the market is dominated by the big three with McIlroy – a winner in 2019 – heading the betting at a short-priced 15-2 ahead of the 9-1s attached to Rahm and Scheffler. Shane Lowry’s early years at the venue were uninspiring with three missed cuts in his first five appearances but he seems to have developed a greater liking in recent years and is worth an each-way look at 33-1. Rickie Fowler’s form has improved significantly in the past year during which he was undergoing swing changes and, as a past winner on a favoured course, he too looks decent wach-way value at 40-1.

On TV: Live on Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am.

Magical Kenya Open

Purse: €2 million (€320,000 to the winner)

Where: Nairobi, Kenya

The course: Muthaiga Golf Club – 7,228 yards, par 71 – is known as the “Home of Golf” to its membership and was found in the early 1920s, but which has undergone a makeover in recent years under the guidance of South African course designer Peter Matkovich. It has the reputation as one of the finest golf courses in East Africa and with fastest greens in the region. the par-five seventh hole measures 616 yards, the longest on the course, and there are five par threes.

The field: A strong enough field – obviously made up of players who didn’t have access to The Players – is headed by a number of tour winners including Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, Richie Ramsay and Ewen Ferguson, Spaniards Rafa Cabrera Bello, Adrian Otaegui and Jorge Campillo, along with many young guns looking to make their mark.

Quote-Unquote: “I’m still in la-la land. Everyone is congratulating me, it’s awesome getting the shoulder claps. It was a life-changing week. But it’s now important to concentrate again. I don’t want to make the mistakes I made in the past. I want to prove I can be a multiple winner on tour again.” – Germany’s Marcel Siem, who ended an eight year drought when winning the Hero Indian Open in his last outing.

Irish in the field: Tom McKibbin, John Murphy and Gary Hurley.

Betting: Robert MacIntyre goes into the tournament as 14-1 favourite with Antoine Rozner rated a 16-1 chance. However, Julien Brun is worth a look at 28-1 while Tom McKibbin is decent in the each-way market at 66-1.

On TV: Sky Sport Golf (from 10am).