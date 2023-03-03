Jon Rahm continues hot form as McIlroy makes poor start at Bay Hill

Jon Rahm of Spain watches his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty

Jon Rahm started birdie-birdie-birdie and finished eagle-birdie-birdie in an opening round of seven-under-par 65 in the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, which provided further proof – if needed – of the Spaniard’s position as number one in the world rankings.

It also provided a reminder to Rory McIlroy that he has a bit to do if he is to displace Rahm at the head of affairs.

McIlroy’s quest for a second API title – having won in 2018 – got off to a poor start as the Northern Irishman opened with a round of 73, one-over-par, that actually has him in a battle to survive the cut heading into a second round where winds are forecast to blow as strong as 30 miles an hour.

Of the four Irish players in the field at the tournament which is one of the $20 million purse elevated events this season, a response to the arrival of LIV Golf, none managed to better par: both Séamus Power and Shane Lowry signed for 72s, while McIlroy posted a 73 and Pádraig Harrington, playing on a sponsor’s invitation, also shot a 73.

Rahm continued his brilliant form which has seen him post three wins already this year, in the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express and the Genesis Invitational in dethroning McIlroy as world number one.

And Rahm again showcased his brilliant form in a round of an eagle, six birdies and one bogey to claim the first round lead, two shots clear of American Kurt Kitayama, Chris Kirk, winner of the Honda Classic on Sunday, and Cameron Young who opened with 67s to lie two shots adrift while defending champion Scottie Scheffler was in a group of eight players who posted 68s.

“Are you clicking on all cylinders?” was the question posed to Rahm after his round. “No,” he replied, which served to underscore the expectation he has placed on his own deeds.

Rahm started with three straight birdies and then finished even more spectacularly, but remarked: “You have to take it very much in stages. Obviously you have to put it in the fairway. Once you put it in the fairway, what hole are you on? Is it a number you can be aggressive with, a shot you can be aggressive with or not. That’s what I think I did really well. Even when I was in the fairway I picked my battles You pick your battles and hope you can birdie the ones that you pick.”

What Rahm has done after the first round is to play his way into an increasingly familiar position, of number one: for McIlroy, especially, that means a serious game of playing catch-up.