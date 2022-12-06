Irish Open confirmed for September 2023 with Rory McIlroy in the field

Organisers have confirmed that Rory McIlroy will feature at next year’s Irish Open with the event moved to early September. The world number one missed this year’s iteration at Mount Juliet, which was won by Adrian Meronk, but will line out at The K Club from September 7th-10th next year with Shane Lowry and Séamus Power also set to feature.

The new date is just three weeks before the Ryder Cup and as a result, the 2023 Irish Open will not count towards European qualification given that process ends on September 3rd. There is an expectation that many players will play at The K Club in a back-to-back with the BMW PGA at Wentworth.

McIlroy will return to the event he won in 2016 when he secured his first professional win on Irish soil. “The Irish Open is a tournament that I grew up not just watching on TV but attending as a kid, seeing all my favourite players there over the years,” said the recent FedEx Cup champion.

“It’s always been such a well-supported event. I’ve had my fair share of support and great memories at that tournament and going back to The K Club, it’s where I’ve had the most success and I’m obviously excited to get back there. The atmosphere was electric during that final round in 2016 and I’m looking forward to seeing the fans out in force at The K Club once again.”