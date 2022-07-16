Shane Lowry flies into Open contention thanks to back-to-back eagle twos

Ireland's Shane Lowry celebrates after making an eagle at the 10th during his third round of The Open at St Andrews. Photograph: Glyn Kirk/AFP via Getty Images

Former champion Shane Lowry flew into Open contention with back-to-back eagle twos on Saturday to surge up the third-round leaderboard at sunny St Andrews.

Lowry, the 2019 Open champion at Portrush, started his day on four under, nine shots back of leader Cameron Smith. But he rocketed into a tie for fifth when he holed out on the par-four ninth then immediately did it again at the par-four 10th.

Standing in the rough to the side of the ninth green Lowry watched in delight as his chip tracked straight into the cup, celebrating with a fist pump.

The next one, from longer range, earned a double celebration, the 35-year-old punching both arms into the air and a round of high fives.

Lowry bogeyed the 12th to drop back to eight under as the wind picked up as the leaders teed off in their third rounds.

