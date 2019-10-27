Ratoath’s rise crowned with Royal County title

Ratoath’s win condemns Summerhill to third final loss in-a-row

Paul Keane

 

Ratoath 3-15 Summerhill 2-13

The 1991 census recorded Ratoath as a sleepy east-Meath village of just 593, possessing a football club whose biggest achievement was a solitary junior success in 1970.

They still operated in the junior ranks as recently as 2012, yet seven years on their rise up through the Royal County ranks is complete as senior champions.

A commuter belt town of over 10,000 now, the breakthrough success could just be the start of a power shift east in the county.

Former Dublin goalkeeper Davy Byrne, who won a junior title playing in 2004 and managing Ratoath in 2012, masterminded the success though there was an early speed wobble in Navan.

Kevin Ryan netted for Summerhil inside 15 seconds, indicating that they might go one better than their final defeats in 2017 and 2018.

Ratoath were back level by the fourth minute, however, thanks to a converted Eamon Wallace penalty and there were further goals from Conor Rooney and Daithi McGowan by half-time.

Ratoath led 3-7 to 1-6 at that stage and stretched the gap to nine before Summerhill rallied with four points in a row.

The 2013 champions got the gap back to five but never got any closer and were 10 points down in injury-time before conjuring 1-2 to gloss the scoreline.

Ratoath: S Duffy; C O Fearraigh, C McGill, S Brazil; B Wyer, G McGowan, J Gillespie; K McCabe, B McGowan; C Rooney (1-2), D McGowan (1-2, 0-2f), E Wallace (1-3, 1-0 pen); C O’Brien, B McMahon (0-5, 0-3f), J Wallace (0-3). Subs: E Boyle for O Fearraigh (43 mins black card), D Kelly for B McGowan (46), B O’Connor for D McGowan (53), J McGowan for O’Brien (57), C Ahearne for Rooney (57), A Gerard for G McGowan (59), Boyle (65 black card, not replaced).

Summerhill: T McDonnell; P Jennings, Ronan Ryan, J Lavelle; J Keane, Ross Ryan (1-0), P Geraghty (0-1); D McCabe (0-1), D Dalton; D Larkin (0-1), P Larkin, K Ryan (1-1); L Shaw (0-1), B Dardis (0-7, 0-6f), S Dalton (0-1). Subs: M Byrne for K Ryan (31 mins), C Frayne for Shaw (41), W Ryan for P Larkin (46).

Referee: D Gough (Slane).

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.