Jackie Tyrrell: Kilkenny are relying far too much on TJ Reid
Brian Cody will keep his players on their toes but if Galway find their form, it may not be enough
Kilkenny’s TJ Reid in action against Galway in last year’s hurling championship final at Croke Park. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho
In all my years playing under Brian Cody, there was one phrase he repeated and repeated above all others. It wouldn’t matter what point we were at in the season or who we were playing in an upcoming game. He didn’t keep it for special occasions or anything like that.
“I don’t give a damn for a settled team. I want a settled work rate, a settled spirit, a settled attitude. That’s all I care about.”