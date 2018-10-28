Antrim SHC: Ruairi Og secure a third title in five years

Conor Carson’s goal the difference against rivals Loughgiel Shamrocks at Ballycastle
Conor Carson’s goal proved key for Ruairi Og. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Conor Carson’s goal proved key for Ruairi Og. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Ruairi Og, Cushendall 2-12 Loughgiel Shamrocks 0-15

Ruairi Og, Cushendall lifted their third Antrim SHC title in five years with a hard fought win over rivals Loughgiel Shamrocks at Ballycastle on Sunday.

The sides were level six times in a close half. The impressive Donal McNaughton opened the scoring for Cushendall with James McNaughton replying for the Shamrocks. Tiarnan Coyle and Joey Scullion added points for Loughgiel, with McNaughtons Donal and James swapping points.

Two minutes later the sides were level when Conor Carson completed a crisp passing move for Cushendall, and the same player was involved in his side’s 23rd minute goal, latching onto to a Neil McManus pass and feeding captain Paddy Burke who fired home.

A McManus free stretched the lead after the restart but the minimum separated the sides once again on the 50-minute mark when Daniel McCloskey slotted over his third point of the day. Then came the Carson goal. Keeper DD Quinn got plenty of ash behind his shot, the sliotar nestled in the back of the Loughgiel net for a 2-10 to 0-12 Cushendall lead.

A McGill free stretched the lead to five on 55 minutes and although a James McNaughton brace narrowed the gap to three, Loughgiel were unable to breach the Cushendall defence for the required goal.

Cushendall: E Gillan; A Graffin, P Burke (1-0), M Burke; S Delargy, D Kearney, F McCurry; E Campbell (0-1), A Delargy; C Carson (1-1), P McGill (0-2, 1f), R McCambridge (0-1); F McCambridge, N McManus (0-4, 3f), D McNaughton (0-3). Subs: E McKillop for F McCambridge (49), S Walsh for F McCurry (53), N McCormack for R McCambridge (58), S McAfee for C Carson (62).

Loughgiel: DD Quinn; P Gillen, N McGarry, R McCloskey; T McCloskey, D McMullan, O McFadden; M McFadden, T Coyle (0-2); J Scullion (0-1), J McNaughton (0-9, 6f), D McKinley; D McCloskey (0-3), E McCloskey, S Casey. Subs: L Watson for S Casey (ht), M Connolly for O McFadden (49),S McGrath for P Gillan (52).

Referee: C Cunning (Dunloy)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.