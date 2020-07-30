GPA eager to conclude new funding package with GAA by end of the year

Paul Flynn is hopeful that the Gaelic Players Association’s lengthy negotiations with the GAA regarding a fresh funding package will be completed by the end of the year.

A new deal was initially expected for 2020 after the three-year arrangement covering 2017-2019 concluded though talks reached stalemate and the funding arrangements rolled over for another 12 months.

That deal is worth around €6.2 million a year to inter-county players with the GPA receiving core funding from the GAA of at least €5m per annum.

Finance appeared to be a sticking point in the negotiations, even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck with GAA president John Horan stating last winter that talks had hit a “roadblock” and that money was “a factor”.

Asked yesterday if he believes negotiations will have finally concluded before Horan’s presidency ends early next year, Flynn said he’s hopeful.

“Well, if I was John Horan I’d like to do a deal for the players before my term is complete,” said Flynn. “That’s up to himself. I do feel we will make progress on that. Our aim is still to complete that before the end of the year.”

It remains to be seen if the GAA is in a financial position to offer improved terms, or even the same terms.

“Our revenues are linked with the GAA’s revenues so obviously if their revenue goes down, our revenue potentially goes down too,” said Flynn.