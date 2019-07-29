Rory Gallagher stands down from his role as Fermanagh manager

Rory Gallagher has stepped down as manager of the Fermanagh footballers, after two years in charge of the team.

Gallagher led the team to their first Ulster final in ten years when they reached the 2018 decider, where they lost to Donegal. Fermanagh were also promoted to Division Two during his time at the helm.

A statement on the Fermanagh GAA website confirmed his departure.

“We have been notified today by Rory Gallagher that he is stepping down from the position of Fermanagh senior team manager.

“Fermanagh county committee would like to thank Rory and his entire backroom team for all their hard work and commitment over the last two years.

“We acknowledge the progress made in respect of their work with the county team having reached the Ulster final in 2018 and gaining promotion to NFL Division 2 in the same year, a status which was maintained in 2019. We wish Rory and all members of his backroom team every success for the future,” the statement reads.

Gallagher’s side suffered a 1-10 to 1-6 defeat against Monaghan in round one of this season’s qualifier’s, in what turned out to be his final game in charge.

The Fermanagh native managed Donegal from 2015-2017 and was a member of Jim McGuinness’s backroom team when Donegal won the All-Ireland in 2012.