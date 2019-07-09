James Carr’s stunner for Mayo clocks up nealy 8 million views

The video of James Carr’s stunning second goal for Mayo during their All-Ireland SFC win over Galway on Saturday has now been viewed almost eight million times around the world.

The Ardagh man scored two in Mayo’s three point win over their Connacht rivals in Limerick and his second goal – a thundering finish into the top corner after a mazy dribble – has now gone viral with an article about it even appearing on Argentinean ESPN.

Carr picked up the ball well inside his own half on the right wing before going on a run down the right wing. With Galway defenders desperately trying to stop him he beat them all, cut in from the right and laced a thunderbolt into the far top corner which hit the stanchion and rebounded out.

James Carr with a smashing second goal!! Fantastic start for @MayoGAA pic.twitter.com/cgPXPa4hx9 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 6, 2019

Carr’s goal was tweeted by the official GAA Twitter account and has now gone viral with 7.86 million views at last count as well as the footage being shown on Argentinean ESPN alongside images of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona, Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Mayo will take on Kerry in Killarney this weekend in their opening Super 8s match.

