GAA confirms up to 200 fans can attend intercounty fixtures from Monday

The GAA has confirmed 100 spectators will be allowed to attend club and intercounty fixtures from Monday June 7th.

And at venues which have a capacity of 5,000 or more, 200 fans will be allowed through the gates.

These fans permitted into grounds will be separate from the numbers of players, backroom staff, media and others also present at each fixture.

The GAA also hopes to have 200 fans at fixtures from July 5th, with 500 allowed for those venues with a capacity of at least 5,000.

A Croke Park statement issued on Wednesday read: “From June 7th, competitive and challenge games at all levels of club and inter county are permitted to take place. However, it is essential that we continue to proceed with caution and that the Return to Play Protocols linked here continue to be followed.

“In terms of attendances, 100 spectators will be permitted to attend GAA games (club and inter county) in the 26 Counties from Monday, June 7th. This number is in addition to players, team personnel, stewards or media attendees. Where a ground has a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000, a maximum of 200 spectators can attend.

“It is likely that from July 5th, up to 200 spectators may be permitted to attend games, and up to 500 may be permitted in grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000. However this will depend on progress in broader society – if these increases are to be permitted, we will advise in advance of July 5th.

“Where attendances are permitted at games, the advice in the attached document, prepared by the National Health and Safety Committee needs to be followed. For underage games, where parents are attending in a child-protection capacity, they will count as part of the 100 spectators permitted to attend.

“All grounds should have appropriate dispersion measures in place at all entrances and exits and parents/guardians should be advised that congregation in large groups on or outside club grounds is not permitted.”