Brendan Cummins steps down as Tipperary under-20 hurling manager

Brendan Cummins has stepped down as Tipperary under-20 hurling manager after five years at the helm.

The former Tipp goalkeeper has been in charge of the Premier County’s under-20s since September 2021 – during which time he guided them to All-Ireland glory in 2025 and two Munster titles, 2024 and 2025.

They were only denied a provincial under-20 three-in-a-row following a penalty shoot-out defeat to Clare in this season’s Munster final at the Gaelic Grounds in May, with the Banner ultimately progressing to beat Galway in the All-Ireland decider.

Tipperary contested two of the last three All-Ireland under-20 deciders – losing to Offaly in 2024 before beating Kilkenny in 2025. The 2025 triumph was Tipp’s first All-Ireland title at the grade since 2019.

However, Cummins has decided the time is right to step aside.

“It has been an honour to work with so many wonderful players over the last five years,” said the two-time Liam MacCarthy winner. “There was a nice symmetry with winning the All-Ireland last year as manager as it was the 30th anniversary from when I won an All-Ireland under-21 as a player.

“There is so much potential within this group of players and it has been a privilege to be involved with them, but I think the time is right to hand the baton on. I have been very fortunate to have great people with me on the management team during my time in charge and I’d also like to thank the county board for their support over the five years.”

Former Tipp players James Woodlock and Brendan Maher are among the potential candidates to succeed Cummins.

Woodlock managed Tipp to All-Ireland minor titles in 2022 and 2024. Maher, who captained Tipp to Liam MacCarthy glory in 2016, has been part of the Offaly senior hurling management for the last four years.