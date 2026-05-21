First female analyst on RTÉ’s The Sunday Game and GAA trailblazer Liz Howard has died

Liz Howard, the former president of the Camogie Association and a trailblazer for women in Gaelic games, has died.

The Carrick-on-Suir native was the first woman to become a member of the Tipperary county board when she was elected to the position of PRO in 1980 and remained in the role until 2003.

She was also the first female analyst on The Sunday Game. A former Tipp camogie player, Howard would become president of the association in 2006 and was regarded as a highly skilled administrator throughout her various positions and lengthy involvement in sport.

The Camogie Association stated: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Iar-Uachtarán an Chumainn Camógaíochta, Liz Howard.

“Liz served the Association and the sport of camogie with distinction across several decades.”

She won a National senior league medal with Tipperary and an All-Ireland junior medal with Dublin.

Howard is a former winner of the Tipperary Personality of the Year accolade and in 2009 she was named National Administrator of the Year award at the Volunteers in Irish Sport Awards.

Camogie Association president Brian Molloy said: “On behalf of the Camogie Association, I would like to share my sympathies with Liz’s family, her many friends, former colleagues and the wider Gaelic games community on her passing.

“Liz Howard was one of the great servants of our Association, someone who dedicated decades of her life to the promotion and development of camogie at club, county and national level. Her contribution to our sport was immense.

“Liz brought passion, intelligence and enormous energy to every role she held. She was a proud advocate for camogie and for women in sport, and her leadership helped strengthen and modernise the Association during an important period in its history.

“She will also be remembered as a deeply respected figure within Gaelic games, whose love for Camogie and hurling shone through in everything she did.”