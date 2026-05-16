Down have too much for Leitrim as they open Tailteann Cup campaign with win

Pat Havern scored five points in Down's win over Leitrim in Newry. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Tailteann Cup: Down 1-27 Leitrim 0-16

Down got their Tailteann Cup campaign off to a winning start with this facile win over Leitrim in Páirc Esler, Newry on Saturday evening.

Having led by 0-12 to 0-8 at the break in a half dominated by slow attacks, Down kicked 1-15 in the second half as they stormed their way to victory.

Leitrim, who were minus key players Barry McNulty and Tom Prior in this one, were largely second best, but they took an early lead when goalkeeper Killian Gaffey’s two-point free cancelled out a Tom Close strike for Down.

Down soon made their dominance count on the scoreboard, and Ceilum Doherty (two) and Close left them ahead by 0-4 to 0-2. A fine point from Ryan O’Rourke did narrow the gap to a point for Leitrim.

Down enjoyed another purple patch, with Pat Havern (0-3) including a two-pointer, Odhrán Murdock, who finished with 38 possessions, and a Ronan Burns two-pointed free, leaving them 0-10 to 0-3 ahead 20 minutes.

Paul Honeyman and Gaffey, with a 45, kept Leitrim in contention, before Micéal Rooney and Havern put Down seven clear with 30 minutes gone.

A patient move saw Fergal McLoughlin find the range for Leitrim, and after the hooter Gaffey landed another two-point free to leave Leitrim just four in arrears at half-time.

Daniel Guinness (three), and Rooney got Down off to the perfect start in that second half.

Ben Guckian and Honeyman left Leitrim six in arrears after 50 minutes, but Down powered their way through to an emphatic win, outscoring Leitrim by 1-11 to 0-6 to leave them ahead by 14 at the finish.

Down subs contributed to 1-7 of their overall tally, with the goal coming from sub Ruarí McCormack, while Eamon Brown and Séamus Loughran had positive cameos off the Down bench. Havern and Doherty also tagged on further scores before the end of play.

They also finished with 1-12 off Leitrim’s kick-out overall, winning 15 out of 32 on their kick-out over the 70 minutes.

Despite this, Leitrim did not throw in the towel, and added some respectability to the scoreline through Guckian, Mark Diffley, Fergal McLoughlin and sub Tom Plunkett.

DOWN: R Burns (0-1-0, tpf); P Fegan, P Laverty, F McElroy; C Rogers, P McPolin, R Magill; O Murdock (0-0-1), D Guinness (0-1-2); S Annett, C Doherty (0-0-3), M Rooney (0-0-3); G McKibben, P Havern (0-1-3), T Close (0-0-2).

Subs: R McCormack (1-0-3) for McKibben (48 mins); E Brown (0-1-1) for Annett (53); S Loughan (0-0-1), for Havern (55); P Brooks for McElroy, Ó Cunningham for Magill (both 60).

LEITRIM: K Gaffey (0-2-1, 2 tpf); E McNamara, C Reynolds, S Harkin; E McLoughlin, M Diffley (0-0-1), K Keegan; C Quinn, K Clancy; F McLoughlin (0-0-2), B Guckian (0-0-2, 1f), R O’Rourke; P Honeyman (0-0-3), R O’Rourke (0-0-1), O McLoughlin.

Subs: A Oberwan for Harkin (52 mins); J Kelly (0-0-1) for O McLoughlin (53); T Plunkett (0-0-1) for Honeyman (61); J McLoughlin for Clancy (62).

Referee: T Murphy (Galway).