Derry cruise into Ulster semi-final with facile win over Antrim

Ulster SFC quarter-final: Derry 2-23 (2-2-19) Antrim 1-13 (1-2-9)

Derry enjoyed their first Ulster championship win since winning the title back in 2023 on Saturday when the Oakleaf County filleted Antrim by 13 points to progress to the provincial semi-final.

Played in glorious sunshine at Celtic Park, the first half took it’s time to find anything nearing championship intensity. Antrim threw down an early gauntlet when Niall Burns opened the scoring in the very first Saffron attack and then goaled from close range after 10 minutes.

Trailing 1-1 to 0-2 and stung into action, Derry gradually tapped on the accelerator, hitting four unanswered scores midway through the first half to lead 1-7 to 1-2.

The returning Eoin McEvoy caressed a ball over the black spot to ignite the scoring splurge before Niall Loughlin and Padraig McGrogan both added points.

Better was to follow in the 23rd minute when Lachlan Murray intercepted a ball around the middle of the park, pinned his ears back and sped forward to unleash an unstoppable goal.

Pat Shivers saw a goal effort saved over the bar for Antrim, who last defeated Derry in a championship tie back in 1965, before Conor Hand lobbed over his side’s fourth and final point of the opening half.

But the hosts were well in command at that stage, with Shane McGuigan adding three more points and Loughlin slotting over another from an acute angle to see the Oakleafers run in 1-11 to 1-4 ahead at the break.

The visitors continued to battle after the interval, with Eoghan McCabe hitting three points, including a fine two-pointer, and Burns adding to his account.

But Derry stretched their lead with McGuigan, Murray and Conor Doherty all raising white flags as Paul Cassidy banged home a second Derry goal in the 46th minute.

Despite the loss of Ronan Boyle to a 60th-minute black card, impact sub Ryan McQuillan added a few points to the Antrim tally as Derry, with both McGuigan and Murray in scintillating form, cruised to facile victory.

DERRY: S McGuckin, D Baker, R Forbes (0-0-1), C McCluskey, C Doherty (0-0-3), G McKinless, P McGrogan (0-0-1), E McEvoy (0-0-1), B Rogers (0-0-1), E Doherty, C Glass, P Cassidy (1-0-1), N Loughlin (0-0-2), S McGuigan (0-2-5, 2f), L Murray (1-0-3). Subs: P McGurk for D Baker, S Downey for E McEvoy (both 53 mins), N Toner for N Loughlin (57), N O’Donnell for B Rogers (60), R O Mianain (0-0-1) for R Forbes (65).

ANTRIM: J McNabb, J Morgan, E Walsh, K Keenan, E McCabe (0-1-1), P Healy, M Jordan, P McAleer (0-0-1f), J Finnegan, C Hand (0-0-1), A Loughran, R Boyle, N Burns (1-0-3), P Shivers (0-0-2), D McEnhill. Subs: R McQuillan (0-1-1) for A Loughran (37 mins), T McCormack for M Jordan, T McCann for D McEnhill (both 53), B Kelly for K Keenan (60), C Hynds for N Burns (66).

Referee: D Gough.