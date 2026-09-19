Irish striker Jack Moylan scores two to give Cardiff a first win on Championship return

Cardiff’s long wait for a first win on their Championship return is finally over after Republic of Ireland star Jack Moylan scored a brace in their 3-1 home victory over Charlton.

Brian Barry-Murphy’s side had gone a record-equalling seven games without a win despite dominating a number of their previous matches, but they were full value for their triumph after taking a 2-0 lead in the opening quarter against a Charlton side that came into the fixture sitting in sixth place with only one league defeat.

Moylan scored the first goal in the eighth minute, teed up Yousef Salech for the second in the 24th and then thundered in his second, and Cardiff’s third, in the 61st after Tyreece Campbell had reduced the deficit.

[ Brian Barry-Murphy: How his father Jimmy, Pep Guardiola and Ireland shaped Cardiff’s managerOpens in new window ]

Charlton’s physicality and pressing meant it took Cardiff some time to settle into their passing rhythm and the first chance of the game fell to Miles Leaburn after good work down the left flank from Karlan Grant and Campbell.

Once they found their composure, the Bluebirds conjured up a great first goal from Moylan. It started, as with so many of Cardiff’s best moves, with Chris Willock on the left edge of box before moving infield to Andy Robertson.

Robertson then passed forward, Moylan stepped over the ball to let it roll on to Salech, who then passed back to the Irishman on the edge of the ‘D’ to give him a clear shot on goal and he buried the ball in the right-hand corner to give his side a dream start.

Willock had a shot that was heading into the same corner pushed wide by Arthur Okonkwo in the Charlton goal, but Cardiff came again and doubled their lead in the 24th minute.

This time it was Moylan who returned the favour to Salech as he sent an inch-perfect pass across the six-yard box to allow the striker to tap home his fifth goal of the season in all competitions.

Charlton looked stunned, but they were quick to respond and five minutes later Campbell ran on to a superb through ball from Tyler Bindon that cut the Cardiff lines and gave his striker a one-on-one with Nathan Trott in the home goal and he made no mistake.

Okonkwo was called on to pull off a great save from Salech before the break and Joel Colwill should have done better in front of goal when he had a chance to add to Cardiff’s tally.

There was still all to play for after the break and things might have been different had Cardiff old boy Grant not hit the side-netting instead of the back of the net after picking up a poor back pass.

Then came Moylan’s second just past the hour mark. He worked the ball out of Ollie Tanner on the right edge of the box, took a return pass and fired home an unstoppable shot into the top-right corner to make the game safe.