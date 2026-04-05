Limerick were both awesome and erratic, but their superiority over Cork was never in doubt

It ended as it started, with Limerick doing as they pleased. Add the first seven minutes to the last seven and Limerick outscored Cork by 0-11 to 0-1 in that time. It was the part in the middle that was hard to explain. However hard it tries, the league can never get to the point.

The record will show Limerick won their fourth league title under John Kiely, beating Cork by 1-27 to 1-21 in the Gaelic Grounds and hardening their status as All-Ireland favourites. Nothing they do is by accident and it was clear weeks ago that this was Limerick’s intention. After they fainted in the middle of last summer, they needed a restorative league and, handsomely, that mission was accomplished.

And yet, this game will give them pause for thought too. It will needle them that Cork were just two points behind with four minutes of normal time remaining. They will also wonder how they scored just once in the last 15 minutes of the first half when playing with a stiff wind. It will annoy Limerick that their indiscipline gave Cork a route back into the game and they will also kick themselves for butchering three goal-scoring chances. Between here and their ceiling, Limerick still have head room.

Unlike 12 months ago, Cork will not be troubled by the helium of hype. They will take succour from their capacity to stay in the fight, but their hurling lacked precision and their running game only materialised in flashes.

Limerick stalwarts Gearóid Hegarty and Aaron Gillane celebrate victory against Cork in Sunday's Division 1A final. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

In many respects, it was a throwback to the games between these teams at the beginning of the decade when Cork couldn’t escape the contact zone. Under Ben O’Connor, Cork have consciously added a more physical edge to their game, but nobody beats Limerick in a fight.

Any time Cork have mastered Limerick over the last three years, it was in matches stretched by pace and relentless attack. Cork weren’t able to impose those conditions here.

Instead, Limerick compressed the space inside their own 65 and tempted Cork to build from the back. It is Limerick’s favourite trap. Cork rarely moved the ball with coherence or explosiveness and, excluding ordinary league games, it was the lowest-scoring match between these two since the 2022 championship. That tilted the odds.

In his presentation speech, GAA president Jarlath Burns described the game as a “classic”, which should lead to penalty points on his poetic license. In reality, it was scrappy and fractured. The crowd were riled up by a referee who was inclined to apply the rules, which, in the biggest game of Shane Hynes’s career so far, was the safest thing for him to do. The natural outcome of such carefulness was a litany of interruptions.

It is always a relief when the league starts at the end of January and a greater relief when it ends. This game was stuck in the twilight between the spring and what counts for summer in the GAA now, confused about what it was supposed to be.

Limerick's Cian Lynch at full stretch during the National Hurling League Division 1A final against Cork at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

In the big set-piece fight towards the end of Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York, the two gangs agree on no guns. This game needed a memorandum of understanding like that. Limerick came out playing like July while Cork were stuck in Lent.

For 20 minutes Limerick swept Cork off their feet with the power and directness of their play. Limerick scored six times from their first eight shots and threatened to bury their opponents as they had done in the Munster round-robin game last summer.

Instead, though, they gifted the visitors a goal with a pass that was intended for Nickie Quaid but was gently intercepted by Brian Hayes’s up-stretched hurley. At the time, the Limerick goalie was awol in the left corner back position.

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But Limerick still led by nine points midway through the first half after Aaron Gillane scored a thunderous goal from about 20 metres, low to the corner of the Cork net. At various times this spring, it was suggested that the balance of responsibility had shifted to Shane O’Brien in Limerick’s inside forward line, with Gillane assuming the role of eminence grise. That transition has been paused.

Gillane was terrific against Galway a fortnight ago and he was even better here. He finished the game with 1-7, including three sensational second-half points from prohibitive angles. Cork had no solution.

Alongside him, O’Brien was largely ineffective and he was replaced midway through the second half, just as Aidan O’Connor was. It has been a breakthrough spring for O’Connor, who has been Limerick’s primary free-taker since the beginning of the league. But it cracked under pressure here and Gillane scored Limerick’s last three frees. In general play, O’Connor was much quieter than usual too.

Of Limerick’s older generation, Gearóid Hegarty had one of his most influential games for ages, tormenting Cork on restarts and drawing fouls with his coltish stride and power. Diarmaid Byrnes has suffered grievously at Cork’s hands over the last couple of years, but he rolled back the years too.

Every team that loses a league final has recourse to plausible deniability. For Cork, the Tipperary game in a fortnight has dominated their horizon for months. But, they needed to be better than this. The league has no truck with answers, only questions.