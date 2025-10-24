Kieran Donaghy joins Kerry’s backroom team for next year

Kieran Donaghy has joined the Kerry senior football’s backroom team for next year, the county has confirmed.

The former Kerry full forward will join up again with Jack O’Connor, where they won multiple All-Ireland titles together in the 2000s.

Donaghy was recently a selector for Armagh in the backroom team of Kieran McGeeney, where they won the All-Ireland in 2024.

“Five incredible years with Armagh GAA have come to an end, and I walk away full of pride, memories, and deep gratitude,” Donaghy said in a statement after leaving the Armagh set-up.

In a short statement on their website, Kerry GAA said:

“Jack O Connor Kerry senior football team manager has confirmed the addition of former player Kieran Donaghy to the backroom team for next season.

“Kieran’s welcome involvement further enhances an already strong support team.

“We wish them the best of luck for 2026.”