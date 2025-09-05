Donal O’Rourke joins Peter Queally’s Waterford management team

Donal O’Rourke ahead of a league game between Cork and Galway at Pearse Stadium in February 2023. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Waterford senior hurling manager Peter Queally has changed his backroom team with Donal O’Rourke returning to his home county after a spell with Cork.

O’Rourke was a key member of outgoing Cork manager Pat Ryan’s backroom team and will now take up a coaching role in Queally’s set-up.

The Cappoquin man will replace former Tipperary All-Ireland winning captain Eoin Kelly, who has served as a selector for the past three years, providing continuity during the management transition from Davy Fitzgerald to Queally.

Waterford GAA chairperson Neil Moore expressed his gratitude to Kelly, stating: “Eoin has given tremendous service to Waterford over the past three years.

“His passion for the game and his insight have been greatly appreciated by players and management alike. On behalf of everyone in Waterford GAA, I want to thank him sincerely for his time and dedication.

“Donal, from the Affane Cappoquin Tourin club, brings a wealth of coaching experience and a deep understanding of the game. We welcome Donal to the set-up and look forward to the impact he will bring to the team.”

The Waterford senior hurling final between champions Ballygunner and Mount Sion takes place on Sunday at 2.30pm.