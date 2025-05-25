Meath take their time but eventually come good against Cork

All-Ireland SFC Round One: Meath 1-13 Cork 0-12

It took Meath quite a while to eradicate the Leinster final defeat by Louth from their system but once they achieved that they showed their superiority on their way to a crucial opening win in Group 2 of the All-Ireland SFC at Páirc Tailteann.

The Royals struggled for long spells, particularly in the opening half when playing with the elements in their favour and only managed two points in the first 20 minutes, both from placed balls. However they finished the half strongly and turned a three-point deficit into a 1-5 to 0-5 lead by half-time.

Boosted by a two-pointer from midfielder Colm O’Callaghan, Cork were back level within four minutes of the restart and with the strong wind and driving rain at their backs they left themselves perfectly positioned for victory. Their challenge fizzled out after that though as Meath dug deep and showed great resolve to regain control of proceedings to the finish.

This wasn’t a game for the purist and the fare on offer was mediocre at best for long spells but the hosts were the classier of the teams and found it much easier to contain a Cork attack which failed to operate with the same fluency that took Kerry to extra-time in the Munster semi-final.

READ MORE

Four successive points, from Chris Óg Jones (three) and Mark Cronin in a six minute spell boosted the Leesiders to a 0-5 to 0-2 lead after 26 minutes.

Meath's Ruairí Kinsella celebrates in the final moments of the game. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Meath, who had tallied seven wides by that stage and looked completely out of sorts, edged closer with a fine score from Mathew Costello before Jordan Morris provided the spark the game needed on the half-hour mark.

Morris took a pass from Ciaran Caulfield and went past a couple of defenders before finishing with aplomb to the Cork net. Costello and Eoghan Frayne then added points to leave Meath three in front at the break.

That advantage was wiped out soon after the restart but crucially Cork failed to get in front again, and with Costello and James Conlon prominent in attack and Bryan Menton winning vital possession at midfield, Meath regained their three-point interval advantage by the 49th minute.

Cork did manage to reduce the deficit to the minimum following Jones’ fourth point, but it was Meath who finished the stronger as Costello took his tally of points to five and Conlon added another.

MEATH: B Hogan (0-0-1, 1 ’45); S Lavin, S Rafferty, R Ryan; D Keogan, S Coffey (0-0-1), C Caulfield; J Flynn, B Menton; C Duke, R Kinsella, M Costello (0-0-5,1f); J Morris (1-0-1), J Conlon (0-0-2), E Frayne (0-0-3, 3f).

Subs: A O’Neill for Flynn (45 mins), K Curtis for Frayne (45), C Hickey for Duke (49), S Walsh for Conlon (63).

CORK: M Martin; S Meehan, D O’Mahony, M Shanley; B O’Driscoll, E McSweeney, M Taylor (0-0-1); I Maguire, C O’Callaghan (0-1-0); P Walsh, S Powter, S McDonnell; M Cronin (0-1-2, 2f) C O’Mahony, C Óg Jones (0-0-4).

Subs: R Deane (0-0-1) for Powter (49 mins), R Maguire for McSweeney (49), E O’Hanlon for C O’Mahony (56), C Cahalane for Walsh (62), L Fahy for Taylor ((63), H O’Connor for Cronin (68).

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).