Louth make first All-Ireland under-20 final with one-point win over Mayo

All-Ireland football under-20 semi-final: Louth 2-12 Mayo 0-17

Louth‘s momentum wave of a season added another historic notch by reaching their first All-Ireland final at this age grade with a one-point win over Mayo.

First-half goals from Shane Lennon, younger brother of All-Star Craig, and Pearse Grimes Murphy provided the spark but Adam Gillespie’s additional time score got them over the line.

Overall, Louth struck in bunches while Mayo methodically controlled the ball in an effort to conserve energy. Mayo only lead for the first time in the 51st minute.

With the younger Lennon brother finding the target after three minutes of the pulsating semi-final, Louth could contain and ease the stress on their reserves.

Impressive Hugh O’Loughlin led for the Connacht champions and found the target in the Leinster equivalents early blitz.

With a midfield platform to build on, the much touted full-forward line drew Peadar Gardiner’s side back level. Tom Lydon’s dummy bounce the pick of them.

However, on top and equal on the 23rd minute Mayo missed three opportunities to take the lead for the first time.

That lapse allowed Fergal Reels structured outfit the impetus to hang around and go unpunished.

Against the run of play, Pearse Grimes Murphy took off and used all his pace that has caught the eye of AFL scouts to fire to the net and push Louth back ahead by three at the turn.

The ball travelled further in the Longford sun and with both sets of youngsters understandably not acquired to the effects of blistering heat they were forgiven for measured approaches.

Neither side scored in the opening 15 minutes of the second half. When it did open up three two pointers saw the lead swing like a pendulum. With extra time a strong possibility Gillespie punched Louth into the record books.

Louth: T Markey (0-2, tpf); M Reid, K Martin, P Tinnelly; Tadhg McDonnell (0-1), C McKeown, S Lennon (1-2); S Callaghan, J Maguire (0-1); C McGinty, C Mac Críosta, P Grimes-Murphy (1-3, 1tp); A Gillespie (0-2), Tony McDonnell (0-1), D Dorian. Subs: D Reilly for Mac Críosta (48 mins), D Shevlin for Dorian (53 mins).

Mayo: D Dolan; R Mortimer, Y Coghill, J MacMonagle; H O’Loughlin (0-1), P Gilmore (0-1), C McHale; D Duffy, S Howard; O Cronin, C Keaveney, C Lynch (0-4, 2tp); D Beirne (0-4, 1tpf, 0-1f), N Hurley (0-2), T Lydon (0-5, 0-1f). Subs: L Feeney for Cronin (38 mins), D Neary for Keaveney (41 mins), E McGreal for McHale (44 mins), J Carey for Hurley (53 mins), O Armstrong for Howard (59 mins).

Referee: Conor Dourneen (Cavan)