Munster SFC: Cork book semi-final showdown with Kerry after easy win over Limerick

Munster SFC quarter-final: Cork 0-24 Limerick 0-13

Brian O’Driscoll impressed for Cork as the Leesiders set up a Munster SFC semi-final showdown with rivals Kerry after a comfortable 11-point triumph over 14-man Limerick in a sun-drenched TUS Gaelic Grounds on Saturday evening.

Before throw-in a minute’s silence was poignantly held for Kerry legend Mick O’Dwyer, whose funeral took place earlier in the day in his native Waterville.

It was the Leesiders, albeit aided by a strong wind and a numerical advantage after Limerick’s Seán Clancy was sidelined in the 24th minute, who held a healthy nine-point lead – 0-16 to 0-7 – at half time.

From here, John Cleary’s charges outscored Limerick by eight to six to ease into the Munster semi-final.

It was Cork who started the brightest, taking full advantage of the wind to open up a four-point lead inside five minutes thanks to two two-pointers from Brian O’Driscoll, who impressed with a man-of-the-match performance for the visitors.

Limerick, who made five changes to the starting XV that defeated Wexford in last Saturday’s Division Four final, were level by the 15th minute however, with Peter Nash, Colm McSweeney and Paul Maher pointing for the Shannonsiders.

Space began to open up in the Limerick defence hereafter and Cork took full advantage of their opponents stretched defence.

With Limerick struggling to find their man from the kickouts against the strong breeze, Cleary’s men scored five of the next six points to ease into a comfortable looking four-point advantage heading into the final 10 minutes of the opening half.

It looked ever-increasing likely that Cork were to book their place in the Munster semi-final when the hosts were reduced to 14 by the 24-minute mark when Seán Clancy received a second yellow card for a high challenge on Mark Cronin.

Clancy had first been booked only four minutes previously after a late challenge on Colm O’Callaghan who had played Paul Walsh through for Cork’s eighth point.

A flurry of scores came quickly afterwards and the result looked beyond doubt when Cork scored three two-pointers in a seven-minute spell before the break.

It was tit for tat in the second half but it was Cork who scored the last three points to set up a Munster SFC semi-final against rivals Kerry in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh in two weeks’ time.

Limerick: Josh Ryan: Diarmaid Buckley, Colm McSweeney (0-0-1), Mark McCarthy; Barry Coleman, Iain Corbett, Paul Maher (0-0-1); Emmett Rigter (0-1-0, 1tpf) Tommie Childs; Rob Childs, James Naughton (0-2-3, 1f, 2tpf), Seán Clancy; Darragh Ó Siochrú, Peter Nash (0-0-2, 1f), Cillian Fahey (capt).

Subs: Jason Hassett for Coleman (46 minutes), Tadgh Ó Siochrú for Rob Childs, Darragh O’Hagan for Fahy (both 53), Danny Neville for Darragh Ó Siochrú (57), Jamie Baynham for Nash (63), Darragh Murray for Tommie Childs (69).

Cork: Micheál Aodh Martin; Daniel O’Mahony, Neil Lordan; Brian O’Driscoll (0-2-2, 2tp), Rory Maguire, Matty Taylor (0-0-1); Ian Maguire, Colm O’Callaghan (0-0-2); Paul Walsh (0-0-2); Eoghan McSweeney, Seán McDonnell (0-0-1); Mark Cronin (0-2-2, 2tpf, 2f), Brian Hurley (capt) (0-1-2, 1f, 1tpf), Chris Óg Jones (0-0-1).

Subs: Seán Powter for Maguire (half time), Ruairí for McSweeney (46 minutes), Cathail O’Mahony (0-0-1) for Hurley (52), Conor Cahalane for Walsh (63), Maurice Shanley for Lordan (66).

Referee: Derek O’Mahony (Tipperary).

Munster SFC quarter-final: Tipperary 1-22 Waterford 1-19

Steven O’Brien marked his return from injury with a first-half haul of 1-8 as Tipperary avenged last year’s defeat to Waterford with a three-point success.

The Premier captain has been dogged by hamstring and quad issues but showed class is permanent during a 50-minute run out in front of 1,017 spectators at Semple Stadium.

O’Brien bagged a fourth-minute goal, kicked three two-pointers (two from frees), a 45, and another from play to book a Munster semi-final trip to Clare.

Fresh out of under-20s, debutants Cian Smith and Micheál Freaney gave standout performances, returning 0-6 and 0-4 respectively.

They led by 11 with nine minutes remaining but Alan Dunwoody’s goal and a couple of two-pointers made for a nervy finish.

O’Brien showed the difference he would make with Tipp’s first three efforts. Mikey O’Shea took the turnover and found O’Brien, who cut inside to bury a low finish. He then slotted a two-point free off the turf and notched his first from play.

Paudie Feehan made a goal-line block to deny Dunwoody before the centre back created back-to-back two-pointers for O’Brien and Freaney, padding out their half-time lead to eight; 1-13 to 0-8.

Freaney, Smith, and Darragh Brennan pushed their lead out to 11 but that inexperience began to show.

Dunwoody netted in the 63rd minute and Shane Ryan was forced into action to deny Tholom Guiry. When Conor Murray and James Walsh landed consecutive two-pointers, it was a one-score game. Tipp turned it into keep ball for the remainder to see out the victory.

TIPPERARY: S Ryan; J Madigan, J Feehan, E Moloney; M Stokes, P Feehan (0-0-1), L Boland; M Russell, K Costello; B Comerford, M O’Shea, M Freaney (0-1-2); C Smith (0-0-6, 2f), S O’Brien (1-3-2, 2tpf, one 45), D Brennan (0-0-3).

Subs: J Harney for Boland (14 mins, inj), J O’Neill for Moloney (35+2, temp), C Deely for O’Brien (50), C Fahey for O’Shea (54), B O’Connor for Freaney (67), M Lowry for P Feehan (70+1).

WATERFORD: P Hunt; Caoimhín Walsh, D Ó Cathasaigh, L Fennell (0-0-1); W Beresford, B Everard, D Ryan; T Guiry, R Furlong; C Murray (0-1-3), James Power (0-1-1), D Fitzgerald; M O’Brien, J Curry (0-0-6, 4f, one 45), A Dunwoody (1-0-2).

Subs: C Foley for Caoimhín Walsh (h-t), J Walsh (0-1-0) for O’Brien (h-t), D Guiry for Fitzgerald (41 mins), Jamie Power for Beresford (44), A Crawford for Furlong (60).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).