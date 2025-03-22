Weekend hurling previews: Cork take on Galway with winners set for final spot

Saturday

NHL Division 1A (all games 7.30)

Cork v Galway, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (Live, RTÉ 2): The one fixture of significance acts as an effective semi-final with the winners taking on Tipperary. It’s been a progressive campaign for Pat Ryan and his team, as they laid down a couple of markers – refusing to let Limerick get away in round two and delivering an energetic punishment beating Clare in the renewal of the All-Ireland final a fortnight ago in Ennis. New players have been brought in and given new depth to the panel. Micheál Donoghue has been trying for something similar in Galway but isn’t as far down the road. They were worryingly whopped by Limerick last time out. Verdict: Cork

Limerick v Wexford, Gaelic Grounds: Nobody appears quite sure what John Kiely wanted from the league. Allianz may as well have asked, “are your intentions towards our competition honourable?” In a rollercoaster ride lurching from commanding wins over Galway and Tipperary to last week’s no-show against Kilkenny, what he has got is a good look at the rising generation and auditions for Nickie Quaid’s absence in goal. Barry Murphy has shone in the Barry Nash role of adventurous corner back, giving further options. Wexford improved performances as they retrieved players from injury and time off but took on too much water early in the campaign. Verdict: Limerick

Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium: Tipp have reached a first final in seven years in pursuit of a first title in 17. Liam Cahill has had a very good campaign and the team, if a little callow, has performed well at this elite level. Clare suffered the indignity of getting relegated as All-Ireland champions. Brian Lohan will be glad of the time off between now and Easter to get ready for championship. This weekend is likely to be about mixing and measuring now that the result is immaterial. Verdict: Tipperary

NHL Division 1B

Waterford v Offaly, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 4.0 (Live on TG4): Likely to be a precursor for the Division 1B final, but for Waterford this is a more important fixture – because defeat here could leave them vulnerable to slipping outside the top two places. For Peter Queally’s side, sealing promotion is the only show in town – and that should be enough jeopardy for a team on a four-game winning streak to produce a strong performance. Verdict: Waterford.

Laois v Dublin, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise, 5.0: Laois have already been relegated to Division Two while Dublin’s slim chances of promotion revolve around a series of results and winning margins. The Dubs must beat Laois handsomely, Waterford need to lose heavily to Offaly and Carlow must overcome Westmeath. As Waterford beat Dublin in the head-to-head record, the Dubs require Carlow to join them both on eight points, meaning second place would then be decided by scoring difference. Currently, Waterford are on plus 56, Dublin are on plus 27 and Carlow are on minus one. Verdict: Dublin.

Carlow v Westmeath, Dr Cullen Park, 5.0: Westmeath are the only team in the top two divisions still without a point and the Lake County enter the final round of games with their fate already determined – relegated to Division Two. Carlow, who have posted two wins and two draws, have shown some encouraging form and still have an outside shot at promotion but they will need results to go their way elsewhere, including Waterford to lose and Dublin not to win. Verdict: Carlow.