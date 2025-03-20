Sligo must guard against Leitrim backlash, says Aaron Kernan

Aaron Kernan and Sligo can secure their Division Three status by beating Leitrim on Sunday. Photograph: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Aaron Kernan reckons the Sligo footballers must be prepared for a potential Leitrim backlash after their neighbours conceded a walkover to Fermanagh last weekend.

The decision not to field a team for that Division Three home league game last Sunday has led to significant kickback and criticism of Leitrim.

Sligo are due to host Steven Poacher’s side at Markievicz Park now on Sunday, with the Yeats County knowing victory would guarantee their survival in the division.

But Kernan, who is in his first year coaching with Sligo, feels Tony McEntee’s side must be wary of a potential Leitrim on-field response.

“You can only imagine what it’s going to be like whenever they meet up this week, they have one option now and that’s to come out and put in a performance that does that group justice, that brings that bit of pride back to Leitrim because they’ve all taken a kicking this week,” says Kernan.

“So, there’s no doubt about it, that’s something that we have to completely guard against. We need to be ready for that backlash whenever it does come.

“That happens in terms of how we prepare this week. If we can prepare properly we’ll be going into it in a good place.

“There’s bound to be a right bit of local rivalry there as well, regardless of whether Leitrim fielded a team last week or not, I think that they just know each other so well that I there’ll be plenty of risk this weekend.”

All the indications are that Leitrim will field on Sunday.

However, it remains to be seen if Kernan’s native Armagh will have an Ulster SFC quarter-final to play on April 12th. Antrim’s stance on having home advantage for that clash, and refusing to play it in Newry, has created a standoff between the Saffrons and the Ulster Council.

But Kernan is fully supportive of Antrim’s position.

Rian O'Neill's absence is a significant loss for Armagh, says Aaron Kernan. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“I was up there at the weekend, Sligo played Antrim in Corrigan Park and I would be of the opinion that I would back the Antrim players and their county board, their management team and their stance,” adds Kernan.

“I think they were drawn out first so, to be fair to them, they’re entitled to home advantage. I would think over the next week or so that that will be ironed out.

“I think the switch will be made, I think ultimately it will be played in Corrigan Park. I don’t think the Armagh players, the management team or anyone will have any issues with that whatsoever.”

As for Armagh’s All-Ireland title defence, while Kernan feels Kieran McGeeney will be content at the Orchard County’s league campaign so far – especially if they can retain their Division One status this weekend – he does believe Rian O’Neill’s loss is significant.

Kernan’s Crossmaglen clubmate has not featured for Armagh this year and McGeeney has indicated O’Neill is not likely to return during the 2025 season.

“Rian O’Neill is just a unique player, he’s the type of person that would put bums in seats, so on a personal level you’d be very disappointed that he’s not getting out to showcase his talents,” says Kernan.

“He’ll be an unbelievable miss to Armagh. There are just stages in the big games where he would step up, whether that was a catch, whether it’s a free, a score from play.

“But as the old saying goes, one man’s loss is another man’s gain. He will be back in Armagh colours. Unfortunately, it just doesn’t look like it’s going to be this year.”

– Aaron Kernan is a Gaelic Games ambassador for BoyleSports