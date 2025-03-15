GAA weekend previews: Critical matches in Division Two can determine who drops to Tailteann Cup

SATURDAY

NFL Division 1

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 7.30pm (Live, TG4) – Galway remain unbeaten thanks to Shane Walsh’s most recent act of deliverance and they arrive not having beaten Dublin in a league match at Croke Park for 45 years. Manager Pádraic Joyce has been very open about wanting to win the league and they have been the division’s best team, availing of the new rules to greater effect than anyone. Dublin got a reality check in Armagh after a solid campaign to date, complete with some great auditioning by Dessie Farrell. If this is played on its merits, the visitors’ form and the meanest defence in the top two divisions give the Connacht champions the edge over a Dublin keen to make up for last year’s historic championship defeat. Verdict: Galway

Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park, Tralee, 5.30pm (Live, RTÉ2) – Another of the abundant championship rematches from last year, bringing together All-Ireland semi-finalists. Kerry’s home record is terrible and Armagh, after defeating Dublin with a bit of a power play, will be buoyant for this. The home side, however, could well have won both of the matches played at this venue and have to date scored more than twice as many goal as anyone else. Reaching the final mightn’t be within either’s compass but both will be piqued by the proximity of relegation. Kerry to set the home record straight. Verdict: Kerry

NFL Division 2

Down v Westmeath, Páirc Esler, Newry, 6pm – Westmeath’s fruitless competitiveness reached new levels two weeks ago when beaten by a goal arguably scored after the hooter had sounded. Missing a couple of key players, they improved greatly on their undisciplined display against Cavan. On day one, with Pat Havern rampant, Down looked set for a good season but it hasn’t really kicked on and they need the points nearly as badly as the visitors. Verdict: Down

NFL Division 3

Laois v Clare, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 6pm – Another significant match for Clare after beating leaders Kildare and then losing to lowly Sligo. Laois, winners over Antrim last time out, aren’t entirely out of contention and Clare need to win to give themselves a shot at promotion when Offaly visit, so Peter Keane’s side can’t afford any further slip-ups. They can travel hopefully and arrive. Verdict: Clare

NFL Division 4

Waterford v London, Fraher Field, Dungarvan, 7pm – It hasn’t been an easy season for Waterford after last year’s improvement. Scored least and conceded most, they trail the visitors by four points. Verdict: London

Wexford v Tipperary, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 6.30pm – John Hegarty has reaped the reward of a determined challenge to secure promotion with two to play. They should keep the pedal to the metal here. Verdict: Wexford

Carlow v Longford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5.30pm – Longford have beaten the other two teams below them in the table and will be optimistic that they can make it three against troubled Carlow. Verdict: Longford

Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan and Tipperary's Robert Doyle. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

NHL Division 1 A

Kilkenny v Limerick, UPMC Nowlan Park, 3.30pm (Live, TG4) – Set aside the controversies of last week and how they found themselves caught in the equivalent of a speed trap on the head-high tackles, the most damning indictment of Kilkenny’s defeat by Tipperary was that only Martin Keoghan of the forwards managed to score a point from play. That he ended up with four is testament to the fine season he’s having but the team ended up depending on him and the near flawless dead-ball returns from veteran TJ Reid. Limerick got back on the horse with a comfortable win over Galway and have Gearóid Hegarty back starting for this. It’s none too promising for the home side, who at least are virtually safe from relegation. Verdict: Limerick

NHL Division 1B

Laois v Carlow, Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 1.45pm – A chastening defeat for Laois in Belfast and a sobering end to Carlow’s unbeaten run by Dublin both featured last week but the home side now must win to avoid relegation. The balance of performances favours the visitors. Verdict: Carlow

AHL Division 2: Meath v Down, Trim, 1.30pm

AHL Division 3: Cavan v Armagh, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 12pm

D a l a t a Munster U20FC

Tipperary v Clare, FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, 2pm; Waterford v Limerick, Dungarvan, 2pm – Munster Council issued a statement on Friday confirming that the FRC rule changes, as amended on Monday, will be implemented in the under-20 championship.

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

SUNDAY

NFL Division 1

Donegal v Tyrone, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny 3.30pm (Live, TG4) – Life at the top of the division has become something of a workshop in the actors’ studio – ‘ ... but what is your motivation?’ Donegal’s date with Derry a week after the league final is preoccupying the county with the result that many are giving Tyrone a right chance in one of the home county’s less happy hunting grounds. At times, the Ulster champions looked unable to help themselves, as when instinctively hitting the accelerator to prevent Derry’s first win of the season, whereas Tyrone have been a little unlucky in recent matches and are due a break. Verdict: Tyrone

Derry v Mayo, Celtic Park, Derry, 1.30pm (Live, TG4) – No motivation issues here. Derry aren’t worrying about being overcooked by the time the Ulster Championship starts as survival in the division they won a year ago is now in the balance. Relegation wouldn’t be exactly traumatising but Paddy Tally would prefer to have some form going forward and to turn around an unwelcome trajectory nearly 12 months in the making. Mayo have done that with a run of impressive results – unbeaten in the last three – but need a couple more points to make sure. Verdict: Mayo

NFL Division 2

Cork v Louth, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 2pm – Given the Tailteann jeopardy, this division is the most interesting and this fixture the most interesting of the weekend. The counties met in last year’s championship with Louth reaching a quarter-final for the first time, effectively ruining Cork’s hitherto promising season. Both are now struggling to stay involved in the Sam Maguire. Cork are having desperate problems converting chances whereas Louth are missing a few players. They look more up for it than the home team but maybe John Cleary’s team can summon up a performance at home. Verdict: Cork

Monaghan’s selector Andy Moran. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Meath v Monaghan, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, 2pm (Deferred, live on TG4 app) – At the other end of the table, this will effectively be a promotion play-off with the winners odds-on to rise. As Monaghan’s Micheál Bannigan noted, though, it wouldn’t be end of the world were they not to go up. The Ulster team are in development and this division has catered for that more comfortably than the to flight would. They’re not leading the way by accident and with Andy Moran coaching, are top scorers in the league but then again, their opponents are the second-most prolific team in the country. Meath also have Martin Corey coaching, a brother of former Monaghan manager Vinny and a member of his backroom team last year. He will have a reliable roadmap of the visitors’ strengths and weaknesses. Meath have put in a terrific run to recover from an opening day defeat but it may well end here. Verdict: Monaghan

Roscommon v Cavan, King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park, 2pm – Roscommon opened the throttle down in Cork to keep pace after Meath had punctured their unbeaten record but Cavan have been on the revival trail themselves, showcasing work rate and a good turn of pace as well as Gearóid McKiernan’s quality up front. The home team, however, are by consensus the best in the division and look on course to maintain the extraordinary restlessness of recent years by yo-yoing back to where they were last year. Verdict: Roscommon

NFL Division 3

Antrim v Sligo, Corrigan Park, Belfast, 2pm – Another tightrope walk at the wrong end of a divisional table. Sligo erupted into life last week by defeating Clare while 14-man Antrim lost to Laois. Contrasting momentum although the home side are in fighting mood. Verdict: Sligo

Leitrim v Fermanagh, Ballinamore, 2pm – A local row with Fermanagh favoured to make the short trip profitable given Leitrim’s horror season in the division. Verdict: Fermanagh

Offaly v Kildare, Glenisk O’Connor Park, Tullamore, 2pm – A significant match in the promotion race and the first of two big challenges for Offaly with Clare ahead on the final day. Kildare lost in Ennis the last day after a campaign in which they looked like steaming out of the division. There is also a hamstring injury concern about Darragh Kirwan. This isn’t beyond Offaly but Kildare as well as playing well, showed a bit of fight to battle back into the match against Clare. They can all but clinch promotion here. Verdict: Kildare

NFL Division 4

Wicklow v Limerick, Echelon Park, Aughrim, 2pm – Another virtual promotion shoot-out for the remaining place now that Wexford have gone up. The defeat in London is really haunting Wicklow, a point behind the visitors going in to this. Victory isn’t a guarantee but the hunch here is that the home team will do enough to regain pole position. Verdict: Wicklow