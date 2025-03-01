Weekend hurling previews: Fired-up Cork will look to repel Kilkenny attack

Saturday

Division 1A

Cork v Kilkenny, SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 5pm (Live, TG4) – A pall hangs over Cork after the sad and untimely death of manager Pat Ryan’s brother, Ray. On the field their mix-and-match team came up short against Tipperary last week in Thurles, the deficit largely apparent in a lacklustre attack that managed just five scores from play from their starting six – who, to be fair, weren’t well served by an uninspired supply throughout. They should be more fired up for this after such a mediocre outing.

Kilkenny’s match with Limerick was called off but the previous outing was a comfortable win in Wexford, where the disinclination to build on a huge half-time lead was most uncharacteristic. Martin Keoghan has been largely carrying the visitors’ attack but the extra week might allow some game time for the Ballyhale trio TJ Reid, Adrian Mullen and Richie Reid as well as last year’s top forward, John Donnelly. Verdict: Cork

Martin Keoghan of Kilkenny in action during the Division 1A match between Kilkenny and Galway at Nowlan Park on February 2nd. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 5pm – There was a morale boost for Wexford last week in a deserved win at Cusack Park. It underlined how important Lee Chin is to the team, as the former All Star returned to action, bringing physical focus to the forwards and driving the team to a first win. Manager Keith Rossiter was a happier man after three successive defeats. While the requisite effort and work rate were all there, there were also good performances around the field – such as Damien Reck after his switch on to a previously rampant Tony Kelly.

Galway’s last outing was also a convincing win over the All-Ireland champions, with Loughrea’s Anthony Burns taking the plaudits with 2-3 from play. Tom Monaghan has also been in good form at centrefield and the team has performed well after the crash-and-burn against Tipp of a very callow opening-day team. Verdict: Galway

Division 2: Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, 3.30pm.

Division 4: Lancashire v Louth, GAA Centre of Excellence, Abbottstown, 2pm; Leitrim v Monaghan, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2pm.

Sunday

Division 1A

Limerick v Clare, TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick, 3.45pm (Live TG4) – The latest chapter in a defining rivalry in recent championships comes at a downbeat time for the All-Ireland champions, as they travel to take on their predecessors. Clare got back a number of their first team for Wexford’s visit last week but clearly things aren’t nearly up to speed. John Conlon’s return was cut short, as it also had been last year, and meant they were missing their entire half-back line with David McInerney and Diarmuid Ryan still out; more broadly, the whole middle third may struggle. News of Shane O’Donnell’s unavailability for the rest of the year is another drain on morale.

Aidan O’Connor of Limerick and Ciaran Joyce of Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on February 1st. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Limerick have been in buoyant form, the only unbeaten team in the division – albeit after only two matches – and getting good mileage out of their younger or emerging players, Aidan O’Connor particularly impressive in attack over the opening matches. Their big challenge for the year – the injury to goalkeeper Nickie Quaid – has been positively addressed to date by alternating Jason Gillane and Shane Dowling, both of whom had decent outings, varying their restarts as required. Limerick were the one team to frustrate Clare in last year’s championship, availing of their generosity on day one and keeping them at bay in the Munster final. John Kiely’s team are also motoring better at present and will be eyeing up the opportunity to make a point to their neighbours. Verdict: Limerick

Division 1B

Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.30pm – Carlow’s performances are disguised by their having played only two matches but, equally in those contests, they have taken points off the two leading counties in the division, drawing with Offaly and beating Waterford. Antrim have been finding life tough so far and are second from bottom. You’d have to fancy the home team. Verdict: Carlow

Offaly v Westmeath, Glenisk O’Connor Park, 2pm – Last week’s match against Dublin in Croke Park saw Offaly emerge with the points after a great tussle and featuring a five-point-from-play contribution from Oisín Kelly. They rolled with the punches in the first half before exploiting Conor Burke’s red card, setting up Dan Ravenhill’s winner from a monster free. Westmeath have struggled to make an impact in the division, losing all three so far. Verdict: Offaly

Oisin Kelly and Dan Ravenhill of Offaly celebrate their win over Dublin at Croke Park on February 22nd. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Waterford v Dublin, Walsh Park, 2pm (Live TG4 app, deferred) – An important match for two of the original promotion favourites, both of whom have now been beaten. The home side got back on track after the shock defeat by Carlow. Dublin actually have a very good record in the fixture – one defeat in the last 10 years over five matches – and will be driven by last week’s near-miss against Offaly, when an at-times superior display yielded nothing, as well as the imminent return of some missing stalwarts. Verdict: Dublin

Division 2: Down v Tyrone, Ballycran 2pm; Kildare v Donegal, Newbridge 2pm.

Division 3: Sligo v Armagh, Markievicz Park, 2.30pm; Cavan v Wicklow, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm; Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 2pm.

Division 4: Warwickshire v Fermanagh, Páirc na hÉireann, Birmingham, 2pm.