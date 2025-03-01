Diarmuid Healy makes his mark as Cork see off Kilkenny

NHL, Division 1A: Cork 1-22 Kilkenny 2-16

A late surge of scores from Cork put some shape on a game that had been neither one thing nor another for an hour. Both teams were trying to be good, but it was proving to be a trial for everyone. On the first day of spring, summer didn’t feel close yet.

The teams were level five times in the second half, but Kilkenny failed to score in a 15-minute spell late in the game and Cork preyed on that omission. The outstanding Diarmuid Healy, making his first start for Cork, scored 1-5 from play, including two beauties in the last 10 minutes when Cork made a burst for the line.

The match was overshadowed by the sudden death during the week of former Cork player Ray Ryan, brother of Cork manager Pat. Both squads and their management teams lined up on the pitch before the game to take part in a minute of remembrance and applause.

The bottle neck in the middle of the table was not eased by this result. With two games to play Cork and Kilkenny still have a chance to reach the league final and there is a sense this year that Cork wouldn’t object to that outcome. Higher on the agenda, though, will be to find some improvement. Both teams have plenty of scope.

READ MORE

In front of a huge crowd, in excess of 22,000, and on a pet evening the match couldn’t escape the calendar. Both teams lined up with more or less a dozen of their championship selection and the ball bounced and flew on a receptive pitch, but the match refused to rise above a certain level, as if somebody had forgotten to put yeast in the mix.

Cork led by four points at one stage in the first half, and trailed by two at half-time, but even the scoreboard swings were gentle. The video analysts in both camps will have a highlights reel of blocks and hooks and turnovers to show their players this week and there was no shortage of earnestness all round. But too many passes went astray, and Kilkenny’s shooting was destructive; they finished the game with 12 wides, nearly twice as many as Cork.

Kilkenny's Huw Lawlor and Cork's Declan Dalton. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

TJ Reid made his first appearance of the season, his arrival in the last 10 minutes greeted warmly by the pitifully small travelling support. When Kilkenny needed a goal at the end of stoppage time, he caught a ball on the edge of the square in time-honoured fashion but there were too many Cork bodies around him and he tumbled over the endline.

Kilkenny will be encouraged by the performance of Jordan Molloy at centrefield, a young player on the rise, and the continued good form of Cian Kenny. But Eoin Cody only scored once from play, and Mossy Keoghan, who had been Kilkenny’s best forward in the league so far, only managed one point too. It was going to be hard to win while trying to buck that trend.

As they had done against Tipperary a week ago, Cork hunted for goals. Brian Hayes and Declan Dalton drew good saves from Eoin Murphy and in one Cork attack two Kilkenny defenders threw themselves at goal bound shots.

The breakthrough came after 20 minutes when Healy seized on a breaking ball and struck a low cross-shot to the corner of the Kilkenny net. Healy was one of the outstanding players on the Cork team that won the under-20 All-Ireland two years ago, and he only made his first league appearance off the bench a week ago.

Cork's Damien Cahalane and Kilkenny's Harry Shine. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

His performance, here, though was extraordinary. He has size and pace, an abundance of poise and no compunction about having a shot. Cork will need a successor to Seamus Harnedy at wing forward, probably after this year; in Healy they have found one.

Cork led by 1-6 to 0-5 after Healy’s goal, but they surrendered the advantage within two minutes after Niall O’Leary’s pass was intercepted and Billy Ryan punished the mistake.

Kilkenny’s second goal arrived six minutes before the break. Harry Shine’s close range shot for a point was blocked, but Cody was quickest to the breaking ball and he played a cute pass to Stephen Donnelly who finished smartly.

Kilkenny led by 2-9 to 1-10 for the interval, but Cork were level 12 minutes into the second half and there was nothing between the teams for a while. Shane Barrett came into the game after a quiet first half, and majestic Rob Downey continued to drive Cork forward from centre back.

Then, in a nine-minute spell, Cork stitched together four unanswered points and Kilkenny were pushed out to arm’s length.

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, E Downey, G Millerick; C Joyce (0-1), R Downey, M Mullins; D Fitzgibbon (0-1), T O’Mahony (0-2); D Dalton, S Barrett (0-2), D Healy (1-5); B Hayes, R O’Flynn, P Horgan (0-10; 0-7f).

Subs: D Cahalane for Millerick (26 mins); L Meade for O’Flynn (46); J O’Connor for Dalton (48); C O’Brien for Joyce (58); T O’Connell (0-1) for Mullins (62); J Cahalane for Hayes (68).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, M Carey (0-1), P Deegan (0-1); K Doyle, J Molloy (0-3); M Keoghan (0-1), C Kenny (0-3), B Ryan (1-1); S Donnelly (1-0), E Cody (0-6; 0-4f, 0-1 65), H Shine.

Subs: L Hogan for Donnelly (h-t); P Moylan for Lawlor (49 mins); F Mackessy for Doyle (54); L Connellan for Shine (55); TJ Reid for Kenny (61).

Referee: J Murphy (Limerick).