Cusack Park in Ennis to be renamed Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg

Cusack Park in Ennis is to be renamed Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg following a sponsorship deal between Clare GAA and the American firm Zimmer Biomet.

The agreement is for the stadium to be named so for the next three years, and it is understood there is an option to extend the partnership for another two years.

Clare GAA announced the decision on social media, where Clare GAA head of operations Deirdre Murphy said:

“The Zimmer Biomet philosophy is a perfect fit with that of Clare GAA, as we are building and fostering the love of Gaelic games in Clare.

“Páirc Chíosóg is our home, there is no venue like it for atmosphere, the proximity of the crowd to the pitch helps create that incredible connection between our teams and supporters. We have had some fantastic days here in recent times and long may that continue.”

Chíosóg is the Irish spelling of Cusack, with Michael Cusack being one of the founders of the GAA in Thurles in 1884, and a native of Co Clare.