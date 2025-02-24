Armagh maintain 100% start to league campaign with win over Mayo

Armagh joint manager Darnell Parkinson said that strong competition for places is driving the standard for the reigning Lidl NFL champions as they maintained their 100 per cent start to the defence of their crown with a 2-14 to 1-10 win over Mayo.

“We were happy with the first half, maybe not so much with the second half but it’s always good to get a win and still come out with a lot of things to improve on. We got to use a lot of our squad as well, so you’ve got to take that into consideration,” he said.

“Last week was actually the first time where we were able to have a full in-house game, full pitch. It ended up that we had one team winning by a point and you come away from that absolutely delighted, that’s exactly what you want.

“Everyone is playing for their jersey and when an in-house game is as competitive as that, that is showing the depth in the squad.”

READ MORE

Niamh Henderson got a goal before the break to put Armagh up 1-11 to 0-4 and she added a second after Mayo’s Saoirse Lally got a goal after the restart. The champions pushed on from there to maintain their impressive defence of their title.

“We’re disappointed again; that’s four losses in a row,” said Mayo manager Liam McHale. “Armagh are a very good outfit, very slick, great kick passing which stretched us around the place but, again, we’re very frustrated because I thought we’d loads of opportunities to be closer and stay in the game. We have four stonewall goal chances that we either got a point from or missed.

“We gave away bad turnovers at bad times and made mistakes and these good teams punish you, but I think the scoreline flattered them a wee bit. We were closer than that but we’re learning on the hoof here now and it’s a tough learning experience for us.”

Aoife McCoy of Armagh in action against Ella Brennan of Mayo. Photograph: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

TG4 All-Ireland senior champions Kerry made it three wins on the spin when they defeated Tyrone by 4-5 to 1-7 in a game that was switched to Garvaghey.

Kerry led by 2-4 to 0-4 with Danielle O’Leary getting both goals before Anna Galvin and Rachel Dwyer found the net, with Sorcha Gormley striking a consolation goal for Tyrone.

“The goals were important, but the wind was deceiving,” said Kerry manager Mark Bourke. “If you put a high ball across the box like that in that type of weather, there’s always a chance it’ll end up in the net. I think three of the goals came from a high ball that went in over the keeper’s head.”

Tyrone were unable to build on their win over Mayo but manager Darren McCann said they can take a lot from this encounter.

“The goals made the difference in the end up but as I’ve said before Division One is a learning experience for us. We’ve learned a lot from our matches, and we came up against the All-Ireland champions today, and we caused them problems so that’s something we can take from today.”

Meath’s winning start to the league was brought to an end by Kildare by 2-7 to 1-5 in a game which was switched to Abbotstown after Dunboyne and Dunganny both fell foul to the weather.

Two second-half goals from Ruth Sargent and Alannah Prizeman proved decisive as Kildare ran out worthy winners, having only led by 0-6 to 1-1 despite playing with the wind in the opening half.

“I am delighted to have got the win,” said Kildare manager Pat Sullivan. “Dublin and Meath have been the flag bearers in both Leinster and Ireland over the last number of years and Kildare have showed they are worthy of their place. I am looking forward to the Armagh challenge next weekend.”

Meath, whose goal came from Vikki Wall, were unable to preserve their winning start in the second half.

“I am bitterly disappointed with our display but I am taking nothing from Kildare’s win. They have proved themselves over the last two years with back-to-back promotions,” said Meath manager Shane McCormack.

Meanwhile, Waterford and Dublin finished all square in Parnell Park. A goal from substitute Caoimhe O’Connor brought Dublin back into contention at 0-7 to 1-2 at the break.

Waterford continued to hold the lead for most of the third quarter before Niamh Hetherton got Dublin’s second goal to get within a point of the visitors.

Kellyann Hogan edged Waterford in front with a free in the closing stages but Kate Sullivan rescued a draw for Dublin with a late free on a final scoreline of 2-7 to 0-13.

“Dublin played well in the second half,” said Waterford manager Tomas Mac an tSaoir. “You’d think that they actually had an extra player for some of the second half, the way they played. I suppose that’s a lot to do with their experience. Probably disappointed going home. I thought we played reasonably well to get the win, but that’s the way it goes.”

Dublin joint manager Paul Casey said they were relieved to get a draw but know they also had a chance to win it.

“I suppose it’s mixed feelings. It’s a game we obviously could have won at the end, but equally we could have lost it. We gave ourselves a lot of work to do again in the second half, but they battled really well. It was great to get some players there back on to the pitch, the likes of Eilish O’Dowd and Caoimhe O’Connor. It’s a point. Lots of positives to be taken from it, but also we know there is lots to work on,” said Casey.

In the big promotion clash in Division 2, Cork made their trip to Monaghan a winning one with Katie Quirke shooting 0-7 in a 1-9 to 1-3 win.

Galway also kept up their promotion drive when a goal from Roisín Leonard helped them ease to a 1-14 to 0-3 win over Westmeath.

Two goals from Kirsty Crotty helped Tipperary to a 2-6 to 0-7 win over Clare, while Jodie McFadden converted a late penalty to rescue a draw for Donegal against a Roscommon side for whom Aishling Hanly hit 0-5.

In Division 3, there were wins for Laois, Down and Wexford, as Antrim, Sligo and Wicklow were victorious in their Division 4 ties.

RESULTS

Lidl National Football League Division One Round Four

Armagh 2-14 Mayo 1-10

Tyrone 1-7 Kerry 4-5

Dublin 2-7 Waterford 0-13

Meath 1-5 Kildare 2-7

Lidl National Football League Division Two Round Four

Monaghan 1-3 Cork 1-9

Galway 1-14 Westmeath 0-3

Roscommon 0-10 Donegal 1-7

Clare 0-7 Tipperary 2-6

Lidl National Football League Division Three Round Four

Laois 5-8 Offaly 1-4

Louth 1-6 Down 1-8

Wexford 2-5 Cavan 0-9

Lidl National Football League Division Four Round Five

Antrim 3-8 Leitrim 1-10

Kilkenny 1-1 Sligo 3-19

Derry 1-6 Wicklow 3-16