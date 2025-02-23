GAA Sunday live score updates: Tyrone take on Kerry

Fixtures and results:

Football

Division One: Tyrone v Kerry, 1.45pm. Galway v Donegal, 3.45pm

Division Two: Westmeath v Cavan, 2pm. Louth v Down, 2.30pm. Meath v Roscommon, 2.45pm

Division Three: Fermanagh v Offaly, 2pm

Hurling

Division 1A: Kilkenny v Limerick, PP. Clare v Wexford, 1.45pm

Division 1B: Antrim v Waterford, 1.30pm. Laois v Carlow, PP

Division Two: Donegal v Kerry, 1pm. Meath v Down 1.15pm

It’s picturesque in Pomeroy. David Clifford opens the scoring to give Kerry an early lead.

The Canavan brothers are back!!!!

A number of changes to the Tyrone team - the big news is that the Errigal Ciarán crew are back in the squad; Ruairí Canavan, Darragh Canavan and Peter Harte are among the subs. Mattie Donnelly and Michael O’Neill start in place of Kieran McGeary and Seanie O’Donnell.

We will have updates from across the country throughout the afternoon. Tyrone and Kerry will begin at 1.45. How many players would Kerry need to beat Tyrone? 14? 13? 12....now we’ve a game!!!!

Malachy Clerkin was at Croke Park for us to watch Dessie Farrell’s Dubs beat Derry. It has been a tricky start for Paddy Tally in Derry.

[ Seán Bugler and Brian Howard exceptional as Dublin swat Derry aside with 11-point winOpens in new window ]

There was plenty of action last night though - with some significant results for the Tipp and Offaly hurlers while in football there were good wins for Dublin, Monaghan, Kildare, and Antrim. London also got in on the act.

Good afternoon and thanks for joining us today as we track all the GAA action across the country – or what’s left of it!

It’s Gordon Manning here and I’ll be keeping you updated on all the latest scores and drama across the Allianz leagues in hurling and football.

A raft of fixtures have fallen foul of the weather. Here’s the latest:

HURLING

Kilkenny v Limerick in Div 1A at O’Moore Park – Postponed due to an unplayable pitch

Laois v Carlow in Div1B at Nowlan Park – Postponed due to an unplayable pitch

Wicklow v Roscommon in Div 3 – will now be played in Bray at 2.30

Cavan v Armagh in Div 3 at Breffni Park - Postponed due to an unplayable pitch

FOOTBALL

Tyrone v Kerry in Division 1 – moved to Pomeroy

Fermanagh v Offaly in Division 3 – Move to Ederney

Sligo v Clare in Division 3 at Markievicz Park – Postponed

Wexford v Wicklow in Division 4 at Wexford Park – Postponed