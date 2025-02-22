Armagh and Mayo cannot be separated in thriller at Athletic Grounds

NFL Division One: Armagh 1-17 Mayo 1-17

There may have been helping of mundane fare in the Allianz Football League to date but Saturday night’s confrontation between Armagh and Mayo at the Athletic Grounds transported the competition to a temporary high.

In a game that had everything, the sides finished all square leaving a capacity crowd breathless. This clash had it all – top-class scoring, a ceaseless workrate, a plethora of outstanding individual displays and the prospect that there might be more on the horizon.

It was Armagh who swept into an impressive lead in the first quarter and continued to wield their authority until half-time with Kieran McGeeney’s men launching a wave of attacks. Conor Turbitt was in particularly fine form as they cemented their advantage on the scoreboard.

It was the ever-dangerous Turbitt and Ross McQillaan who landed early points before Armagh gained a significant breakthrough in the 15th minute when corner back Paddy Burns roared through to flash home a spectacular goal.

🚨GOAL🚨



It's Paddy Burns with the first goal of the day and what a take it is 💫@Armagh_GAA #GAANOW #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/TZ9PlNvQ9o — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 22, 2025

Mayo found it difficult to find their rhythm and when Ryan O’Donoghue hoisted over a point in the 16th minute it looked as if the visitors Mayo might muster a strong response.

But instead Armagh chalked up six points without reply which propelled them into a 1-9 to 0-3 lead with Rory Grugan, Oisin Conaty, goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty and the inimitable Turbitt hitting the target.

Jordan Flynn and Ryan O’Donoghue managed to pilfer points immediately before the break but Mayo found themselves struggling to find their cohesion and make their all too occasional raids count.

Turbitt tacked on another point to leave Armagh ahead by 1-10 to 0-5 at the halfway stage.

But it was a different story in the second half when Mayo staged a vibrant comeback that saw them restrict their opponents’ momentum. With Matthew Ruane imposing at midfield, Jordan Flynn, Ryan O’Donoghue and Paul Towey shared a blitz of points Davitt Neary whipped in a spectacular goal and Aidan O’Shea imposed himself when summoned from the bench.

Mayo manager Kevin McStay heaped praise on his side at the finish.

“I thought they stuck at it extremely well and they really managed that last play very well when we might have snatched a win. But we can take a lot from this game there is no doubt about that,” said McStay.

His Armagh counterpart Kieran McGeeney also took a philosophical view of the proceedings.

“I thought that we might have got over the line in the end but it was not to be. I thought we might have built on our first-half performance but it was not to be. Nonetheless we stuck at our task and that was the main thing,” said McGeeney.

Armagh: E Rafferty (0-1-1); T McCormack, B McCambridge, P Burns (1-0-0); C Mackin, J Duffy (0-0-1), R McQuillan (0-0-2); B Crealey, N Grimley; J Hall, R Grugan (0-0-4, 1f), D McMullan; C Turbitt (0-0-4, 1f, 1s), A Murnin (0-0-1), O Conaty (0-0-1). Subs: J Burns for Crealey (19), S Campbell (0-0-1) for Hall (53), P McGrane for Conaty (52), P McGrane for Conaty 962), C McConville for Duffy (63).

Mayo: C Reape; E O’Donoghue, E Hession; S Coen (0-1-0), D McBrien, E McLaughlin; C Reid, M Ruane (0-0-3); D Neary (1-0-1), F Irwin, J Flynn (0-0-2); P Towey (0-0-2), D McHale, R O’Donoghue (0-1-4, 1f). Subs: J Carney for Reid (31), A O’Shea (0-0-1) for Irwin (40), F Boland for Towey (62), J Coyne for Flynn (66).

Referee: Barry Tiernan (Dublin).