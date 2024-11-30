Cuala likely to shade it over St Mary’s as they seem to have the priceless ability to find a way

Saturday

Leinster Club SFC final: St Marys Ardee (Louth) v Cuala (Dublin), Croke Park, 5.45pm – St Mary’s arrive in the final as an unknown quantity in the sense that few expected them to beat St Loman’s in the semi-final, but looked at in the context of the past couple of seasons they have laid down markers. A year ago their recovery against All-Ireland champions Kilmacud was ascribed to a wind-assisted but doomed comeback after the match had effectively been put away. Yet they outscored the champions by 1-5 to nil in the third quarter to get the margin back to two.

They have a capable manager in Cathal Murray, and have been making improvements to the team which has pace and – as demonstrated in the semi-final when falling behind early on – composure and economy, evident in a tally of just one wide in Mullingar and the nerveless strike by Seán Callaghan to win it at the end – as well as some serious county players: Donal McKenny was nominated for an All Star and Ciarán Keenan, key to last year’s revival, was again excellent against Loman’s.

Cuala had an edgy enough contest with Tullamore, who challenged throughout. St Mary’s will have noticed the Dubliners’ discomfort when defending against running attacks but the difference may well be at the other end. Just as his brother Niall did in the quarter-final, Con O’Callaghan drove the scoreboard at critical stages. They should have scored more goals but were able to raise flags whenever threatened. Their opponents, trying to take Louth off the list of three counties not to have won a Leinster club title, will give it a shot but you’d have to favour the Dalkey club, who have so far displayed the priceless ability to find a way. Verdict: Cuala

Leinster Club SHC final: Na Fianna (Dublin) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly), Croke Park, 7.50pm [Live, RTÉ2] – Both teams found it tough in the semi-finals although Na Fianna probably had more in hand at the end. Kilcormac emerged with a late Adam Screeney goal to see off a buoyant Castletown. Their blend of experience and rising talent should be well suited by the venue and its excellent surface. The Dublin champions have the experience of last year’s narrow defeat by O’Loughlin Gaels to guide them – and Dónal Burke is fit and firing this season – but you would imagine they’ll need to raise their game a bit on last week while hanging on to the determination and resilience. Their defence, Seán Burke and Conor McHugh especially, was excellent against Martin’s, and they will need to be again. Verdict: Na Fianna

Adam Screeney of Kilcormac Killoughey against Castletown in a Leinster Senior Club Championship semi-final in Mullingar. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Sunday

Ulster Club SHC final: Portaferry (Down) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Box-It Athletic Grounds, 5pm [Live, TG4] – The semi-final win over champions Cushendall was a resounding retort to anyone who thought Slaughtneil may have missed their chance. By the reckoning of quite a few decent judges they should be second favourites after Ballygunner for the All-Ireland. Former football All Star Brendan Rogers has proven against the highest quality opposition what an exceptional forward he is, and the former champions have the depth to get past a Portaferry team, which has won three-in-a-row in Down and was unlucky not to derail Cushendall last year. Verdict: Slaughtneil

Slaughtneil captain Brendan Rogers celebrating a goal against Kevin Lynch's in the Derry Senior Hurling Championship final at Owenbeg. Photograph: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Munster Club SHC final: Sarsfields (Cork) v Ballygunner (Waterford), Semple Stadium, 3.15 [Live, TG4] – Cork representatives Sarsfields are even longer odds than Portaferry in the Ulster final. The clubs met in last year’s championship with Ballygunner winning by 17 points. Perhaps the Sarsfields challenge will be more robust this time as they have reached the final. The champions – chasing a four-in-a-row – challenged as they were by Loughmore in the semi-final, were still able to run out double-digit winners. Can Sarsfields get a better grip on Dessie Hutchinson and Patrick Fitzgerald than they managed a year ago? And if they can what about the rest of the artillery? Verdict: Ballygunner

Connacht Club SFC final: Coolera-Strandhill (Sligo) v Pádraig Pearses (Roscommon), Markievicz Park, 1.15pm [Live, TG4] – Coolera-Strandhill struck a blow for Sligo when eliminating Ballina on penalties in the provincial semi-final and becoming only the second club from the county in 15 years to even get to the final. Pearses were champions just three years ago and are a solid unit between the Dalys and Paul Carey’s reliably productive play up front. For all Coolera’s heroics in countering and then beating the Mayo champions, this looks a step too far. Verdict: Pádraig Pearses