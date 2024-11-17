Sarsfields finish like a train to break Cork losing streak in Munster

Conor O`Sullivan of Sarsfields challenges Martin Daly of Feakle during the Munster SHC semi-final at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Munster SHC semi-final: Sarsfields (Cork) 1-25 Feakle (Clare) 1-17

Sarsfields arrested Cork’s eight-year losing streak in the Munster Club SHC, reeling off the final eight points to see off Clare champions Feakle at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Aaron Myers blasted 1-6 from play while county panellists Jack O’Connor and Cathal McCarthy notched 0-4 apiece as the Rebel runners-up put themselves within an hour of provincial glory.

They become the first Leeside team since Glen Rovers in 2016 to reach the Munster decider but a monumental challenge awaits if they are to avenge last year’s defeat to four-in-a-row-chasers Ballygunner.

Most clubs enter their province off the crest of a wave, but Sars were coming off a painful county final defeat to divisional side Imokilly and made some notable changes.

There was a senior debut for goalkeeper Ben Graham, Cillian Roche came in at centre back, with Eoghan Murphy shifting to full back, and McCarthy got his first start of an injury-disrupted year in midfield.

Feakle were backed by the wind and carried their momentum into the opening minutes with an Oisín O’Connor white flag straight from the throw-in.

They scored five of the first six points, with Eibhear Quilligan three times picking out Oisín Donnellan, who slotted two points and was fouled for a third.

Sars hit nine wides in the opening 20 minutes – and 16 across the hour – but they eventually began to fix their radar and slow Feakle’s progress.

McCarthy nabbed a brace and corner back Paul Leopold launched another between the posts.

They exchanged facsimile points with Steven Conway and Jack O’Connor catching and converting from long puck-outs within seconds of each other.

Myers then lit up the Páirc with a 1-2 burst in the space of three minutes. The first point originated from a Daniel Kearney hook deep in his own half. He was twice found by the impressive Graham’s long darts for his next pair, with the 19th-minute goal a textbook high catch and clever close-range finish.

Young Sarsfields fans cheers on their side. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

They led by 1-7 to 0-6 and threatened more with Quilligan saving from Myers and deflecting over a Luke Elliott strike.

Donnellan had a chance of his own from a booming Quilligan puck-out but his scuffed shot was gobbled up by Graham. Shane McGrath’s fourth free left the visitors 1-12 to 0-11 behind at half-time.

That lead didn’t last four minutes beyond the restart. Eoin Tuohy opened his account before McGrath was scythed down by Conor O’Sullivan when shooting for goal. Thomas Walsh awarded a penalty and Quilligan made the long journey forward to fire it home.

Sars re-established a three-point lead with a few Daniel Hogan frees but Feakle levelled for a fourth time in the 46th minute with scores from Conway, McGrath and Tuohy.

They wouldn’t register again. Instead, Sars took a vice grip on the contest and necklaced the final eight points.

Myers had three, including one eye-catching score created by some intricate ground hurling by O’Sullivan and Hogan.

Cathal McCarthy and Jack O’Connor’s brace took their tallies to four each, while Colm McCarthy tiptoed along the sideline for a spectacular effort and substitute Shane O’Regan arrowed another over.

McGrath’s late free was saved on the line as the Clare champions’ memorable year came to an end.

SARSFIELDS: B Graham; C O’Sullivan, E Murphy, P Leopold (0-1); B Murphy, C Roche, L Elliott (0-1); Colm McCarthy (0-1), Cathal McCarthy (0-4); D Kearney (0-1), D Hogan (0-6, 5f, 1 65), C Darcy; A Myers (1-6), J Sweeney, J O’Connor (0-4).

Subs: S O’Regan (0-1) for Sweeney (49 mins), E O’Sullivan for Kearney (56), C Leahy for Elliott (57).

FEAKLE: E Quilligan (1-0, pen); A Hogan, E Daly, O Clune; K Bane, C Smyth, E Tuohy (0-2); R O’Connor, E Noonan (0-1); O Donnellan (0-3), S McGrath (0-7, 5f), S Conway (0-3); P Daly, M Daly, O O’Connor (0-1).

Subs: R Bane for P Daly (48 mins), O McGann for O O’Connor (52), F Donnellan for M Daly (60), G Hanrahan for Noonan (60), E Madden for K Bane (60+2).

Referee: T Walsh (Waterford).