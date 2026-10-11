Help to Buy applicants worry they could miss out on €5,000 budget uplift

Change in amount available under Help to Buy scheme has confused first-time buyers close to finding their home. Photograph: iStock

With regards to the increase in the Help to Buy, we have signed contracts in recent weeks and are availing of the Help to Buy to make up part of our deposit.

We have not yet drawn it down as we are awaiting signed contracts from the builders solicitors. Can we cancel our current help to buy application and apply for the updated amount? What is the risk in doing so?

Our solicitors don’t know the answer and we are awaiting a response from Revenue also.

We are very conscious this matter is time sensitive, as payment of our deposit is required in the coming weeks.

AT

You are just one of several first-time buyers who was in touch with us after the Minister announced an expansion of the relief available under Help-to-Buy. Purchasing a first home is always a mix of the exciting and the terrifying and the process is complex enough without last minute changes to the rules.

In a budget where pretty much everything was leaked in advance, the decision to increase the amount of tax relief available for Help to Buy applicants was not something people saw coming.

In fact, if there was to be reform of the system, it was expected it would address the reality for many looking to buy in or close to Dublin and other big urban centres – that the €500,000 cap on the value of property purchases under the scheme locks out many aspiring first-time buyers.

As one reader put it: “The scheme remains redundant to majority of buyers in Dublin, commuter towns and other cities across the country. The extra €5k does not unlock any new homes or help affordability” – which of course was what it was intended to do in the first place.

There is certainly a broader policy debate on whether housing incentive schemes, such as Help to Buy, which were always designed to help developers as much or more than buyers, are effective use of government funds to ease a housing crisis but we’ll not get into that here.

Your concerns are much more practical. You are in the process and, clearly, this extra €5,000 would be beneficial to you if you are able to claim it.

So what happens applications that are “in the system”? Do they get assessed under the new rules? Can they be withdrawn and a new application made? And what effect, if any, might that have on your home purchase.

You are not alone. Aideen was also in touch with our Q&A, wanting to know whether she would need to reapply given they have not closed on their home.

And Michelle, who is using the relief, to build her own home and has been approved for the “old” €30,000 relief but has not yet claimed the money has much the same query.

Mairéad is further along in the process, having already received €30,000 under the scheme. Is she now entitled to this additional €5,000 in relief, she wonders.

For Mairéad, the answer, unsurprisingly, is “no”. If you have already got your money, as with any other tax and relief headings, your application was assessed under rules in place at the time and you cannot benefit (or suffer) from changes in the rules subsequent to receiving your benefit.

Revenue confirmed for me that the new rules kick in on October 7th, the day after the budget. That follows the passing of financial resolution on the budget change to the scheme in the Oireachtas.

Who is eligible? Anyone who has either not signed a contract to buy their home before October 7th or, in the case of those building their own homes, has not yet drawn down the first tranche of their approved mortgage loan.

Revenue notes that some taxpayers may have submitted an application to see if they are eligible or to find out the amount they are eligible to claim under Help to Buy.

“The test to be applied, however, is whether they have signed a contract to purchase a qualifying property or made the first draw down of a mortgage (in the case of a self-build qualifying property),” they tell me.

So if you signed the contract with the developer to buy your home before last Wednesday (October 7th) or, for self-build projects, had drawn down any of your mortgage before that date, you will not benefit from the new, higher tax relief threshold.

In your case, although you have not yet drawn down any funds under the relief, you say you have signed the contracts – albeit you are waiting for them to come back from the builder’s side, so it appears you will not benefit from the budget measure and will be able to draw down a maximum of €30,000 in tax relief, not €35,000.

Aideen, who says she has not closed on her home may be eligible as long as she has not signed the purchase contract. Similarly, Michelle, who is building her own place – or having it built for her – may be eligible if she has not drawn down any of her mortgage.

In her case, it does not matter whether she has actually taken ownership of the Help to Buy relief but whether she has tapped her mortgage on the property.

In those cases, where approval had been granted but not activated by any contract or draw down, I expect you will certainly have to reapply as Revenue will have completed the application paperwork.

What is not so clear is what happens for people who have applied to the scheme but have yet to receive Revenue confirmation that they have been accepted. It would make sense that Revenue would apply the new limits to cases in the system but they have not yet confirmed that for me.

Risk

You do raise an interesting related point which, though it appears is not relevant for you at this point, might be for others earlier in the process who are considering reapplying for the scheme to benefit under new rules – what is the risk in doing so?

With demand still exceeding supply, there is always a danger that any delay in the process could see the other side move on to another buyer.

If contracts are in place, everyone is bound by them – and you lose out on the €5,000 – but if there are no contracts yet in place, there is nothing to stop the developer moving on to another buyer rather than waiting for someone to reapply for Help to Buy under new rules – or raise the price of the property.

That’s not to say they will but there is certainly a risk that they might.

Scheme rules

For those looking to apply now for Help to Buy, what do the changes mean.

Essentially, Help to Buy allows you claim back income tax and deposit interest retention tax (Dirt) you have paid over the four tax years prior to the one in which you are making the application to help pull together the deposit you need to buy your first home.

All parties to the purchase must be first time buyers and the property must be newly-build, not second-hand. The property cannot be valued at anything above €500,000 and you must also be taking out a mortgage that covers at least 70 per cent of the price of the property.

The maximum you can claim under the new rules is €35,000 or 10 per cent of the property price, whichever is the lower. Before the budget, the figure was €30,000; all other Ts & Cs were the same.

That €35,000 is the relief that applies to the property, not to the individual, so if two of you are buying, you cannot double up the relief to secure €70,000.

The contractor or developer selling you the property must also be on an approved Revenue list which you can find here. That means they have registered under the scheme and, more important form the Revenue perspective, are compliant on taxes.

To be fair, it would be exceptionally unusual for a developer building new homes not to be on the list but it is always worth checking.

Finally, if you do not live in the property for at least five years, you will face a clawback from Revenue of some of the relief granted.

The scheme has been extended – both in scope and deadline – several times since it was first introduced in 2016. As of now, it is scheduled to run until December 31st, 2029.

Please send your queries to Dominic Coyle, Q&A, The Irish Times, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin 2, or by email to dominic.coyle@irishtimes.com with a contact phone number. This column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice.