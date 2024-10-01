Gaelic Games

Kieran McGeeney to remain on as Armagh manager for an 11th season

All-Ireland winning manager was unsurprisingly backed unanimously by delegates on Tuesday night

Kieran McGeeney will remain as Armagh manager for an 11th season. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
Gordon Manning
Tue Oct 01 2024 - 20:46

Kieran McGeeney will remain Armagh senior football manager for 2025.

McGeeney was unsurprisingly backed by delegates on Tuesday night to stay at the helm for what will be his 11th year as Orchard County manager, having guided Armagh to All-Ireland glory in July.

“Following tonight’s County Committee meeting, club delegates unanimously supported Kieran McGeeney as the Senior County Football Manager and his backroom team for the 2025 season,” stated Armagh GAA.

McGeeney’s future was less secure last year when his position was voted upon by delegates, and though he survived the ballot it was a situation that hung over the set-up for much of the 2024 season.

Ultimately though the narrative of Armagh’s year was dictated by the players on the field as they won the Sam Maguire for only the second time in the county’s history.

