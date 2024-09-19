Gabriel Bannigan appointed new Monaghan senior football manager

Gabriel Bannigan has been appointed as the new Monaghan senior football manager for a three-year term – with former Mayo player Andy Moran part of his backroom team.

Bannigan, who spent the last two years as a selector with Monaghan, will also have John Elhone and former Farney captain Damien Freeman in his management set-up.

Despite having one season still to run, Vinny Corey stepped down as Monaghan boss in August after two years at the helm, having himself replaced Seamus McEnaney in September 2022.

Bannigan had been a selector throughout Corey’s stint at the helm. Bannigan managed his home club Aughnamullen to the Monaghan junior championship in 2020 and took them from junior to senior in three seasons. He also had spells managing St Sylvester’s and Kilmacud Crokes in Dublin.

READ MORE

Moran has spent the last three years managing Leitrim, a post he left in July, so his inclusion on the backroom team is a coup for Monaghan as the former Mayo footballer had been linked with several counties in recent weeks.

Monaghan will be competing in Division Two next year after their decade long spell in the top flight came to an end this season.