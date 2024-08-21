Zach Tuohy to retire from AFL at the end of the season

Geelong Cats player Zach Tuohy has announced his retirement from Australian Football League (AFL).

The 34-year-old, who will hang up the boots at the conclusion of Geelong’s 2024 campaign, has enjoyed a remarkable career across two clubs since going to Australia from Laois in 2010.

Tuohy was offered an International Rookie contract in 2009 and selected by Carlton with the 73rd pick in the 2010 rookie draft. After playing 120 games with the Blues, Tuohy became a Cat via a trade at the end of 2016 and made his debut in 2017.

Tuohy has played 166 games for the Cats, including being a member of the 2022 Premiership team, a match in which he celebrated his 250th AFL game.

Tuohy is only the second Irish-born player to play 200 AFL games along with Jim Stynes. In 2023, he played his 265th game against North Melbourne, overtaking Jim Stynes for the most AFL games played by an Irish-born footballer. Alongside fellow Irishman Mark O’Connor, they become just the second and third Irish players to win an AFL premiership, following Tadhg Kennelly in 2005.

Tuohy said he was appreciative for the support he has received across his career.

“While there is a lot of footy left to play this year, I want to take this opportunity to thank you all the members and fans for their support. I knew when I came to the Cats I was in for a treat, and I didn’t think I fully appreciated just how incredible the journey would be,” Tuohy said.

Geelong Cats general manager of football Andrew Mackie said: “Zach has been a skilful, durable and flexible player across his eight seasons in the Hoops. He will depart as the Irish games record holder, which is a remarkable achievement for someone who made the decision 15 years ago to leave home to travel across the world to play our game,” Mackie said.

“He is a loved and respected team-mate and has contributed greatly to the environment of our club.”