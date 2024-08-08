Micheál Donoghue steps down as Dublin hurling manager

Micheál Donoghue has stepped down as Dublin senior hurling manager.

The Galway native was appointed for a three-year term in August 2022 but Donoghue has opted not to remain at the helm in the capital for a third season.

“I have informed the Dublin County Board that I am stepping down as Dublin senior hurling manager,” stated Donoghue.

“I would like to thank the panel and backroom team for their tireless work over the past two years. I was very fortunate to work with a very talented panel of players and I look forward to watching their progress over the coming seasons.

“I also thank the Dublin County Board officers and staff for their support and help. And I also want to acknowledge the support of Clubs across the county and supporters during my tenure. I wish Dublin hurling every success in the future.”

Donoghue is the latest high profile hurling boss to vacate a managerial position – with Davy Fitzgerald and Henry Shefflin among those also stepping away in recent weeks.

Indeed, Donoghue’s decision to leave Dublin increase’s speculation linking him with a return to the Galway hot seat as the Tribesmen are without a boss following Shefflin’s exit. Donoghue managed Galway to All-Ireland glory in 2017.

Dublin suffered a heavy defeat to Kilkenny in this year’s Leinster final and bowed out of the championship following a quarter-final loss to Cork.

“On behalf of Dublin GAA, I thank Micheál and all involved for their hard work, commitment and desire over the past two years,” said Dublin chairman Mick Seavers.

“Micheál has left Dublin hurling in a very strong position to challenge for national titles over the coming seasons with the introduction of talented young hurlers combined with the more experienced players”.