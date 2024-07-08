Mickey Harte steps down as Derry manager after less than one year in charge

Mickey Harte has stepped down as Derry senior football manager.

Harte has brought the curtain down on his tumultuous spell after just 10 months in charge of the Oak Leaf footballers.

Derry won the McKenna Cup and the National League but their season unravelled thereafter, with three successive championship defeats – to Donegal, Galway, Armagh – casting doubts on his future as rumours of unrest in the camp grew.

Wins over Westmeath and Mayo appeared to steady the ship, but last week’s All-Ireland quarter-final loss to Kerry ended their season and Harte has decided against remaining at the helm for 2025.

He said: “I have decided to step down as manager of the Derry Senior Football team. I would like to thank the players for the huge commitment they gave to the Derry jersey during the 2024 season.

“I would also like to thank Gavin and the entire backroom team for their hard work, dedication and expertise. Thanks too for the support of the County Board and all those generous sponsors of the GAA in Derry. Finally, I wish the players every success in the years ahead.”

Chairperson of Derry GAA, John Keenan, stated: “We sincerely thank Mickey, Gavin and their entire backroom team for their hard work and dedication throughout the 2024 season. We wish them the very best in their future endeavours.”

The Derry County Board say a process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new senior football management team.