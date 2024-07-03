‘Never say never’ - Davy Fitzgerald not ruling out managerial return

Davy Fitzgerald has not ruled out a return to intercounty management after calling time on his second stint as Waterford boss. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Davy Fitzgerald has not ruled out a return to intercounty management in the future after stepping down as Waterford senior hurling boss.

The Clare native decided against taking up the option of a third year with Waterford, bringing his second spell as Déise manager to a close after two years.

However, it appears Fitzgerald does not intend to drift off to the shadows of the small-ball code for too long.

“I’m youngish enough, it seems like I have been around a while. I suppose I managed very young. Never say never,” the 52-year-old said on RTÉ Radio 1.

“If the right thing comes at some stage, maybe it will be next year or the year after, you don’t know, you never know what will happen.

“Am I saying I am out of love with the game? Definitely not, I’m not out of love, but circumstances are a bit different right now. It would just be nice to have a summer, I don’t get too many summers where I don’t have to think about hurling. Might that change? It might. I don’t know, it’s just right now I felt Waterford needed an answer.”

Fitzgerald, who has a two-year-old son, Dáithí Óg, admitted the travelling distance between Clare and Waterford was also a factor in his decision to step down.

“Waterford isn’t right beside you, it’s a nice journey, you are leaving early in the day. I have Dáithí Óg in my life now which is a lot different.

“I actually have a summer, now that I have made my decision, that I don’t have to think about hurling right now. Listen, that might change in a few weeks, but right now, I have a bit of time at home.

“If you are with Waterford, you are starting to think straight away, you have championship coming up in a few weeks, you’d be down there nearly every weekend, you are starting to think of the training plan right now, you are starting to talk to the backroom, that actually starts at this time if the year.

“So, your head is fully engaged in that. Look, I’m not saying in a few weeks that won’t be different but right now I can’t keep Waterford hanging around with what if or what not.”

Davy Fitzgerald celebrates after Clare's victory over Cork in the 2013 All-Ireland final replay. Photograph: Alan Betson

Fitzgerald has been involved with intercounty teams every season since taking charge of the Waterford hurlers for the first time midway through the 2008 campaign, a position he accepted just three months after retiring as an intercounty player.

Fitzgerald, who replaced Justin McCarthy in June 2008, guided Waterford to the All-Ireland final that September.

He remained with the Déise until the end of the 2011 championship and by the following season he had taken charge of his native Clare. During his spell as Banner boss, Fitzgerald guided Clare to an All-Ireland triumph and a National League title.

He stepped down in September 2016, but the following month Fitzgerald was appointed Wexford senior hurling manager – a position he held until July 2021. He won a Leinster title with Wexford in 2019.

He took something of a backseat role in 2022 by acting as a coach with Matthew Twomey’s Cork camogie team, but for 2023 Fitzgerald was back in a managerial position after agreeing to take charge of the Waterford hurlers again.

Fitzgerald’s decision to step down has created a vacancy now in Waterford and occasionally one departure can have a domino effect on the managerial landscape.

Fitzgerald was previously linked with the Galway position and Henry Shefflin’s future with the Tribesmen has yet to be fully confirmed for 2025. Micheál Donoghue is expected to remain Dublin manager, but Fitzgerald has previously been touted for the gig in the capital as well.

In confirming Fitzgerald’s departure, the Waterford County Board stated: “During his tenure, Davy led the team with passion and commitment. His tactical acumen and leadership were instrumental in shaping the team’s performance.

“The players, backroom team and fans alike appreciate his contributions.”

Waterford GAA chairman, Sean Micheal O’Regan, added: “We sincerely thank Davy for his hard work and dedication over the past two years.

“His impact on the team has been significant, and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”