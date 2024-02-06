Feargal Logan ‘dealing with health issues’, Tyrone GAA confirm

Tyrone GAA have confirmed that joint-manager of the senior football team Feargal Logan is dealing with health issues.

The county released a statement thanking everyone for their support and good wishes.

“On behalf of all gaels of Tyrone, we wish Feargal a speedy recovery and ask that his and his family’s privacy be respected by all at this time.”

Logan missed the Division One league game against Derry at the weekend, as Mickey Harte came up against his old county. Brian Dooher will take charge of the team while Logan recovers.