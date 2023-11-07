Aidan O’Mahony still putting his body on the line for a good cause

Aidan O'Mahony: the Rathmore club man won five All-Irelands for Kerry during a long and distinguished intercounty career. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Shortly after lunchtime on Monday, Aidan O’Mahony laced up his runners and headed out for a run. About 10 kilometres. He’ll be out again today. And tomorrow. Always aware he’s fortunate to be able to do so.

Between November 1st and December 14th, along with friend Eoin O’Shea, the former Kerry player aims to run 200km, but already it looks like their crew will surpass that as part of the Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) initiative, Try for CRY.

The passing of Cormac McAnallen in 2004 was the first time many in Ireland became aware of sudden adult death syndrome, but hundreds of Irish families are impacted every year by cardiac deaths in young people.

In April 2011, 20-year-old Niamh Herlihy from Monagea in Limerick died from sudden cardiac arrest. She was healthy and displayed no warning signs of cardiac failure. That December, Darra O’Donovan, from the same parish as Niamh and just 15 years old, passed away in similar circumstances.

“Losing a child is the worst thing in the world for any parent,” says O’Mahony, a father to two young daughters.

“Talking with Niamh’s parents, Liam and Marie, it really made you realise how important the work of CRY is for families who have been affected by sudden cardiac deaths.”

O’Mahony recalls taking part in two Camino treks in recent years and being struck by the bravery of those present. On the first night the groups gathered, individuals were invited to speak about their reasons for taking part.

“You realise these are people and families who have been affected but when you sit down and hear their stories it’s very real.

“Then when you are walking with them every day and hearing more details about a child that might have passed away, it’s very emotional.”

Garda Mary Gardiner, Liam Herlihy Cry Ireland, Garda Eoghan Walshe, Garda Aidan O'Mahony and Eoin O'Shea at the launch of Try for Cry.

It is estimated that 10,000 people in Ireland carry gene mutations for inherited cardiac conditions, with one young person dying suddenly each week from such syndromes.

CRY provide access to free clinical assessment and management for families of a young person living with an inherited cardiac condition or who have suffered a sudden cardiac death.

Kerry star O’Mahony retired from intercounty football in January 2017 but he was part of Rathmore’s odyssey last season as they went all the way to win the All-Ireland intermediate club championship – beating Galbally Pearses in the final at Croke Park in January.

Afterwards, O’Mahony intimated he would be hanging up his boots – but instead found himself operating up top with the Rathmore juniors this season.

“I came back and played full forward, I should have played there 20 years ago,” he smiles.

The 43-year-old also lined out with the Kerry Masters team in 2023, helping the Kingdom navigate a path all the way to the final where they lost to an old foe in Tyrone.

O’Mahony was in attendance at the Kerry SFC final on Sunday as East Kerry beat Mid Kerry. The divisional system has come under increasing scrutiny in recent years – not only have district sides won four of the last five but in 2024 traditional powerhouses Austin Stacks and Kerins O’Rahillys will both be operating in the intermediate grade.

East Kerry's Paudie Clifford and his teammates celebrate with the cup after the victory over Mid Kerry in the Kerry SFC final at Austin Stack Park. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

There have been calls for structural change, some seeking to increase the number of teams at senior level from eight. O’Mahony was part of the 1997-99 East Kerry three-in-a-row jubilee team honoured at Sunday’s match.

He believes the split season has had an impact on how the club football season is currently playing out in the county.

“Back when we were playing with Kerry, you played National League in January, February, March and then you had a block of heavy training,” recalls O’Mahony.

“After that you would have a couple of rounds of county championship, and as a county player that time you had to play well in the county championship. If you wanted a jersey for the start of the Munster Championship you needed to perform in those county championship games, that was your opportunity to show what you could do.”

As for what Kerry could do in 2024, the Tralee-based Garda believes an injection of fresh talent could help energise the group – though he feels Jack Barry will be a loss.

“Jack brought the dirty work that not a lot of people see, covering the forwards, tracking back, covering space, he mightn’t have been kicking three or four points but he was doing so much other important stuff and I think Kerry will miss him,” says O’Mahony.

“But hopefully we’ll see Stefan Okunbor back and Joe O’Connor is back. Then, even just looking at last weekend, the likes of Cillian Burke is a good bit of stuff, Seán O’Brien, David Mangan, Mike Breen. Johnny Crowley’s son, Luke, is relentless. What I like about him is how he constantly goes at players.

“Those are the kind of guys you are looking at and hopefully we’ll see some of them at the start of the league next year.

“What’s great about that is you might have two or three starters who will be keen to win a medal, and they’ll drive everybody else. And in Kerry you are not judged on Munster or league medals, you’re judged on All-Ireland medals.”

Try for CRY is taking place from November 1st to December 14th, with participants asked to complete a leg of the Camino without having to board a plane.