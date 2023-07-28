Jonny Cooper on the Kerry team: Profiles of the 15 men bidding to go back-to-back

Kerry gather in a huddle before the semi-final win over Derry. Now they face Dessie Farrell's Dublin on football's biggest day at Croke Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

1 Shane Ryan

Shane Ryan with Derry's Shane McGuigan. The Kerry goalkeeper is comfortable coming out the field and kicked a point in the semi-final win. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Rathmore. Age: 27. Height: 6ft 3in Occupation: Teacher

Possesses a variety of skills that add significantly to what Kerry are about – shot-stopping, outfield link play and kick-outs. Only one of his 20 kick-outs against Derry was kicked past his own 65-metre line. Expect Dublin to push up on him.

Shane Ryan makes a great stop from Gareth McKinless. Derry have Kerry in huge trouble.



2 Graham O’Sullivan

Kerry’s Graham O’Sullivan in action against Louth’s Dylan McKeown and Leonard Grey. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Club: Dromid Pearses. Age: 25. Height: 5ft 11in Occupation: Teacher

Very comfortable on the ball and adds another attacking option from the full-back line. Could be asked to pick up the in-form Cormac Costello – if he does, he will need to keep a close eye defensively.

3 Jason Foley

Kerry’s Jason Foley with Shane McGuigan of Derry. The Kerry full back provides a calm and imposing presence at the heart of the defence. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Ballydonoghue. Age: 25. Height 6ft 1in Occupation: Teacher

Reliable and goes about his business with limited fuss. He will stay closest to goal and use his experience to lead from the back. He could likely pick up Colm Basquel to match his physical pace and power.

4 Tom O’Sullivan

Kerry’s Tom O’Sullivan shoots at goal against Tipperary. He is comfortable raiding forward from his defensive berth to help the attack. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Club: Dingle. Age: 26. Height: 5ft 10in Occupation: TBC

Plays with his head up and is deservedly praised for his accurate kick passing and scoring abilities. Defensively, he has pace and intelligence. He will need that as he has picked up Con O’Callaghan in previous meetings.

5 Paul Murphy

Paul Murphy: provides a wealth of experience and know-how in the Kerry defence. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Rathmore. Age: 31. Height: 5′ 10″. Occupation: Finance Data Management

Will trade off his intelligence, knowing that Niall Scully or (if fit) Seán Bugler are hanging around. Both know how to exploit the slightest of gaps. His experience sees him work well with Tadhg Morley, knowing when to sit and when to attack.

6 Tadhg Morley

Tadhg Morley: will protect the Kerry 'D' and also be likely tasked with keeping an eye on Dublin's Paul Mannion. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Templenoe. Age: 28. Height: 6ft Occupation: Teacher

The designated Kerry player who protects the D. How he handles marking Paul Mannion at the same time will be a big factor in the game. Expect Dublin to try to force him into having to attend to his marking duties more than he would like.

7 Gavin White

Gavin White: his direct running can provide headaches for Dublin's defence. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Dr Crokes. Age: 25. Height: 6ft Occupation: Teacher

Direct, fast and skilful. He brings another dimension to Kerry’s game. His excellent goal the last day had shades of Jack McCaffrey in 2019, into the same goal. Dublin will be on high alert and will have to stop him at source.

8 Diarmuid O’Connor

Diarmuid O'Connor: has enjoyed an impressive campaign at midfield for Kerry. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Na Gaeil. Age: 24. Height: 6ft 2in Occupation TBC

With David Moran leaving the squad he has taken his opportunity. His all-around game is similar to David – he can catch, kick and score. Likely will be tasked with picking up James McCarthy which means his role is extra significant.

9 Jack Barry

Jack Barry with Brendan Rogers of Derry. Barry has a good record against Dublin's Brian Fenton. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Na Gaeil. Age: 28. Height: 6ft 1in Occupation: Engineer

Gets through an enormous amount of work with little fuss for Kerry. Links the players around him, he has experience and he has an engine to match. Has previously gone rigidly man-to-man on Brian Fenton – no reason to think that will change.

10 Dara Moynihan

Dara Moynihan: his vision on the ball will prove a threat to Dublin. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Club: Spa. Age: 24. Height: 5ft 11in Occupation: Credit Union Official

A player who will need close attention from Dublin, who’ll know that his combined defensive and offensive game is his strength. He has vision and will look to kick pass first time inside or to the top of the D.

Dara Moynihan slots the ball over the bar following a decent spell of play for Kerry.



11 Seán O’Shea

Club: Kenmare. Age: 25 Height 6ft 2in Occupation: Teacher

In previous games he has been picked up by John Small – always a great battle. Critically, he is one of the main supply sources of ball into Kerry’s inside line. Dublin will know they need to close him off completely.

12 Stephen O’Brien

Stephen O’Brien has been named to start the final for Kerry after making a big impact off the bench against Derry. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Kenmare Age: 32 Height: 5ft 11in Occupation: Engineer

Always a direct runner and was the difference in the semi-final when his team was struggling to get control. He has a rare ability to be consistently in the right positions at the right time – a key block versus Galway last year springs to mind.

13 Paudie Clifford

Paudie Clifford: an important cog in Kerry's attacking system. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Fossa. Age: 27. Height: 6ft Occupation: Recruitment

Once again will be given a roaming role. Eoin Murchan or Lee Gannon will never be far away. One of the main factors when Kerry do play well – his strong carrying abilities, connection to his brother and ability to attack space will be telling.

14 David Clifford

David Clifford: the outstanding talent in the modern game. His display will have a huge bearing on the result of the final as Dublin seek to contain the Kingdom's primary threat. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Club: Fossa. Age 24. Height 6ft 3in Occupation: Teacher

His ability to keep you guessing is one of the reasons why he appears to always have an extra yard. If he can keep up his impressive form, he will undoubtedly take a lot of attention from Dublin defenders. Will be a huge influence in the game’s final result.

15 Paul Geaney

Paul Geaney: his vast experience and nous will ensure he's a potent threat to Dublin's defence. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Club: Dingle. Age: 32. Height 6ft 1in Occupation: Publican

Paul brings a wealth of experience. His quick thinking means he is always looking for the most dangerous outcome in every play. In addition, his own alertness will come to the fore in all aspects of Kerry’s game – especially on Stephen Cluxton’s kick-outs.