Jonny Cooper on the Kerry team: Profiles of the 15 men bidding to go back-to-back

1 Shane Ryan
Club: Rathmore. Age: 27. Height: 6ft 3in Occupation: Teacher
Possesses a variety of skills that add significantly to what Kerry are about – shot-stopping, outfield link play and kick-outs. Only one of his 20 kick-outs against Derry was kicked past his own 65-metre line. Expect Dublin to push up on him.
2 Graham O’Sullivan
Club: Dromid Pearses. Age: 25. Height: 5ft 11in Occupation: Teacher
Very comfortable on the ball and adds another attacking option from the full-back line. Could be asked to pick up the in-form Cormac Costello – if he does, he will need to keep a close eye defensively.
3 Jason Foley
Club: Ballydonoghue. Age: 25. Height 6ft 1in Occupation: Teacher
Reliable and goes about his business with limited fuss. He will stay closest to goal and use his experience to lead from the back. He could likely pick up Colm Basquel to match his physical pace and power.
4 Tom O’Sullivan
Club: Dingle. Age: 26. Height: 5ft 10in Occupation: TBC
Plays with his head up and is deservedly praised for his accurate kick passing and scoring abilities. Defensively, he has pace and intelligence. He will need that as he has picked up Con O’Callaghan in previous meetings.
5 Paul Murphy
Club: Rathmore. Age: 31. Height: 5′ 10″. Occupation: Finance Data Management
Will trade off his intelligence, knowing that Niall Scully or (if fit) Seán Bugler are hanging around. Both know how to exploit the slightest of gaps. His experience sees him work well with Tadhg Morley, knowing when to sit and when to attack.
6 Tadhg Morley
Club: Templenoe. Age: 28. Height: 6ft Occupation: Teacher
The designated Kerry player who protects the D. How he handles marking Paul Mannion at the same time will be a big factor in the game. Expect Dublin to try to force him into having to attend to his marking duties more than he would like.
7 Gavin White
Club: Dr Crokes. Age: 25. Height: 6ft Occupation: Teacher
Direct, fast and skilful. He brings another dimension to Kerry’s game. His excellent goal the last day had shades of Jack McCaffrey in 2019, into the same goal. Dublin will be on high alert and will have to stop him at source.
8 Diarmuid O’Connor
Club: Na Gaeil. Age: 24. Height: 6ft 2in Occupation TBC
With David Moran leaving the squad he has taken his opportunity. His all-around game is similar to David – he can catch, kick and score. Likely will be tasked with picking up James McCarthy which means his role is extra significant.
9 Jack Barry
Club: Na Gaeil. Age: 28. Height: 6ft 1in Occupation: Engineer
Gets through an enormous amount of work with little fuss for Kerry. Links the players around him, he has experience and he has an engine to match. Has previously gone rigidly man-to-man on Brian Fenton – no reason to think that will change.
10 Dara Moynihan
Club: Spa. Age: 24. Height: 5ft 11in Occupation: Credit Union Official
A player who will need close attention from Dublin, who’ll know that his combined defensive and offensive game is his strength. He has vision and will look to kick pass first time inside or to the top of the D.
11 Seán O’Shea
Club: Kenmare. Age: 25 Height 6ft 2in Occupation: Teacher
In previous games he has been picked up by John Small – always a great battle. Critically, he is one of the main supply sources of ball into Kerry’s inside line. Dublin will know they need to close him off completely.
12 Stephen O’Brien
Club: Kenmare Age: 32 Height: 5ft 11in Occupation: Engineer
Always a direct runner and was the difference in the semi-final when his team was struggling to get control. He has a rare ability to be consistently in the right positions at the right time – a key block versus Galway last year springs to mind.
13 Paudie Clifford
Club: Fossa. Age: 27. Height: 6ft Occupation: Recruitment
Once again will be given a roaming role. Eoin Murchan or Lee Gannon will never be far away. One of the main factors when Kerry do play well – his strong carrying abilities, connection to his brother and ability to attack space will be telling.
14 David Clifford
Club: Fossa. Age 24. Height 6ft 3in Occupation: Teacher
His ability to keep you guessing is one of the reasons why he appears to always have an extra yard. If he can keep up his impressive form, he will undoubtedly take a lot of attention from Dublin defenders. Will be a huge influence in the game’s final result.
15 Paul Geaney
Club: Dingle. Age: 32. Height 6ft 1in Occupation: Publican
Paul brings a wealth of experience. His quick thinking means he is always looking for the most dangerous outcome in every play. In addition, his own alertness will come to the fore in all aspects of Kerry’s game – especially on Stephen Cluxton’s kick-outs.