Camogie Association to follow up on comments by GAA director general over support for players

The Camogie Association has said that it is “following up directly” on comments made by GAA director general Tom Ryan at the Oireachtas Joint Committee for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media during a session on the future of sports broadcasting.

In answer to a question from Sinn Féin TD Chris Andrews about what the GAA were doing about the current dispute between women players and their governing associations on measures to support player welfare, Ryan said: “I don’t think it would be proper on our part to intervene and usurp their authority so what we are is, we’re in the background. We support those two organisations [football and camogie] in all manner of ways and I’d like to think that they would acknowledge and accept that and if and when those organisations call upon us to play a role, we will do so.”

According to a statement issued on Thursday: “The Camogie Association has noted the comments made by GAA Director General Tom Ryan to the Joint Committee for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media yesterday and is following up directly with the Director General on the GAA’s availability to support the efforts of the Camogie Association to improve supports to intercounty players.

“The Camogie Association has made significant strides in securing government funding for our organisation, spanning from grassroots to elite levels. Through the current Inter County Government Support Scheme, Inter County Camogie players are eligible for team supports of up to €14,000 per team. This funding encompasses various aspects such as physical and performance support, facilities, nutrition, and gear.

“Furthermore, individual annual expenses funding totalling circ. €1.6 million is available to Camogie Association and LGFA inter county players, with allocation distributed among teams and players. This funding is administered through an annual ‘Squad Charter’ process, where county boards, player representatives, and team management collectively endorse the plan.

“In 2023, the Intercounty Government Support Scheme receives a total funding of €5,641,791, which is allocated proportionally to ensure equitable financial support for both male and female codes. These financial provisions demonstrate our commitment to providing equal opportunities and resources, ensuring that both codes receive comparable support.”

The statement is the latest move in a campaign by women players to secure minimum standards of care and support before the start of next season as well as the establishment of a new players’ charter.

It also conveys its disappointment at the failure of the Gaelic Players’ Association to engage “in a meaningful way” with the association over the ‘State of Play’ report, which the GPA presented in June, calling for better support, care and conditions for female players.

The association is seeking more detailed information and the identification of ‘priority areas’.

“The Camogie Association has again formally requested re-engagement from the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) regarding the State of Play Report. This request comes after the GPA presented the report to the Árd Chomhairle on June 14th, 2023.

The Association are seeking more detailed information and identification of priority areas that need to be addressed.

“The Camogie Association recognises the significance of the concerns raised by intercounty players and emphasises the importance of the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) re-engaging with us on these matters. We are steadfast in our commitment to collaborating with them, firmly believing that open and constructive dialogue is the most effective approach to address these issues.

“The information requested will provide valuable insight into any existing issues or inequities. We are fully committed to working with the GPA to address these concerns, using the resources available to our Association in the short, medium, and long term, however, it is imperative we understand all the data presented before we can action any elements of the report.”