Oisín McConville believes Kieran McGeeney has earned the right to decide his Armagh future

The last thing Kieran McGeeney needed to address after Saturday’s All-Ireland football quarter-final defeat was his future as Armagh football manager. Which is understandable, given the circumstances in which that game ended.

Losing on penalties to Monaghan, after the Ulster sides drew 0-14 to 0-14 after extra-time, was disappointing enough. Armagh were also beaten on penalties by Galway at the same stage of last year’s championship, and also lost this season’s Ulster Championship final to Derry after that too went to a shoot-out.

In all, it was also McGeeney’s fourth quarter-final defeat as part of the Armagh management, having first come on board under Paul Grimley in 2013, before taking sole charge in 2015. Coincidentally, in his previous role as Kildare manager, from 2007 to 2013, McGeeney also lost four consecutive All-Ireland quarter-finals.

After Colm Collins stepped down as Clare manager last month, after 10 seasons in charge, McGeeney is now the longest serving manager in the game, now nine years as outright manager.

That question of whether McGeeney will go forward again for a 10th season will however be addressed in the coming weeks, as indeed it’ll likely be by some of this backroom team, including former Kerry All-Ireland winner Kieran Donaghy.

McGeeney’s former All-Ireland winning team-mate Oisín McConville, speaking on the BBC Sport GAA podcast, reckoned that’s ultimately a decision for McGeeney.

“If he’s willing to go ahead and do it, then he should go ahead and do it,” said McConville. “It should be down to ‘Geezer’ [McGeeney] at this stage,” he added.

“Can you really punish a manager for getting beaten on penalties? The majority will want change, but I like continuity in a world that just likes to flip from one thing to the next. He has lasted 10 years, that tells you he’s got a lot of things right. He has done enough for Armagh that he’s entitled to make his own decision.

“If the right decision for Kieran is to walk away, then that’s what he should do, but he should think about where Armagh were when he came in and where they are now, and I think we’re in a much better place.”

Cork manager John Cleary, also on the end of a quarter-final defeat to Derry, has just finished his second season as outright manager, having taken over mid-2022 from Keith Ricken, who stepped down for health reasons.

Reflecting on the season just gone Cleary did point to several positives, suggesting he was likely keen to remain on for another year: “Looking at the whole year this year, we had some very good performances in the league. We were turned over by Clare, but since then we beat Louth, went toe-to-toe with Kerry up to the end, beat Mayo and beat Roscommon.

“When we look back on it, the learnings should be good. It’s up to the lads now if they want to try and get to the next level. But this is the ultimate, the games here in Croke Park. They’re tactical, they’re tough, they’re hard and you must have everything going for you. We’re probably not at that level yet. That’s the test now to see if we’re able to get to that level going forward.”

Cork’s future is looking brighter with confirmation the county are now welcoming applications for the eight new GAA Games Development Co-ordinators (GDCs) roles across the county. These positions will be in addition to the six Games Development Administrators (GDAs) that are currently in place, who will be offered the opportunity to migrate to GDC roles, resulting in a total of 14 coaching staff tasked with improving participation and playing standards at ground level.

GDCs will be responsible for the delivery of GAA games development policy and related programmes as contained in the county coaching and games development plan in local clubs and schools (primary and post-primary) within a geographic area of a county.

Niall Twomey has also been appointed as their Head of Games Development. A former county senior football winner with Bantry Blues on two occasions, Twomey has volunteered across several areas in Cork GAA over the past decade such as Cork minor football selector, under-21 football trainer, and senior football developments squad manager.

One management position which has opened up again is at Kildare under-20 level after Brian Flanagan announced that he has decided to step aside after three years in charge. During that time he won two Leinster Championships, reached two All-Ireland Finals, and was in charge in 2023 when Kildare landed that Under-20 title this season.

Meanwhile, the GAA have confirmed An Garda Síochána are investigating the reported incidents of a brawl between Monaghan and Armagh supporters in the Hill 16 end of Croke Park during Saturday’s All-Ireland football quarter-final, footage of which later emerged on social media.